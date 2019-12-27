No matter how much you and your partner love and enjoy each other’s company, you can't always be together. Life sometimes requires some time apart, even if it's just for a few bittersweet hours. If you find you can't stop thinking about your SO's sweet face and just how much you miss them when you're apart, you can always send your partner texts to let them know you're thinking about them. Whether they're the first thing on your mind in the morning or the last thing you're thinking about as you drift off to sleep (or any time in between), a text can let them know they're on your mind and always in your heart. It’s a sweet way to reinforce the amazing bond the two of you share.

If you aren't sure what to say, no worries. Here's some texting inspiration to help get you started.

When They’re The First Thing On Your Mind When You Wake Up.

1. Good morning, babe! I was just dreaming about you.

2. Good morning, love. I can’t wait to see you later.

3. Morning! I’m just laying here in bed wishing I was snuggled up to you right now.

When You Miss Them, Because, Well, You Always Miss Them When You’re Apart.

4. I miss you so much! I can't wait to see you later and give you a big squeeze.

5. I was just thinking about how cute you are and it made me start to miss you, like, A LOT.

6. So, um, I already miss you. What’s that about? I guess I must really like you or something. 🤷

When Everything You See Reminds You Of Them.

7. I just saw this fluffy dog and it reminded me of your goofy morning hair.

8. [Friend’s name] was just talking about her relationship drama and it made me remember just how lucky I am to have you in my life.

9. Every time I think about you it puts a smile on my face. I’ve been smiling a lot today.

When You Want To Text Them, Just Because.

10. Hey, just wanted to say hi and tell you you’ve got a cute butt. 😜

11. Hiya! I was just thinking about you and wanted to let you know just how amazing I think you are.

12. You’re hot. That’s it. That’s the text.

When They’re The Last Thing You’re Thinking Of Before You Drift Off To Sleep.

13. Hey babe, I’m gonna crash, but just wanted to send you a quick message to say goodnight and that I’ll be dreaming of you.

14. Hey, I'm in bed just thinking about all the things I’m grateful for in my life, and you’re right at the very top of that list. Night babe.

15. Very sleepy. Must close my eyes. But first, good night and sleep tight, love. 😴💤💤💤

One of the best parts of caring for someone is getting to show them how you feel about them and brightening their day. Sending texts that remind them how much they mean to you and how they're never very far from your thoughts can be a powerful and easy way to do just that.