9 Cute "How's Your Day?" Texts To Send Your Partner, Just To Check In

Perhaps the only thing better than impeccable selfie lighting is getting a kind text from your sweetie. From swapping silly memes to penning heartwarming love letters, texting with your boo during the day can be the next best thing to hanging out with them IRL. And if you're looking for some cute "How's Your Day?" texts to send your partner, well, my friend, you've come to the right place.

No matter how long you've been going steady with your honey, checking in with them during the day can be super sweet. Maybe you ask about that big meeting they were nervous about or offer to make dinner for the both of you tonight. Whatever the case, reaching out during the day can show your boo that you're thinking about them even when you're not together. Of course, if you already talk to your boo every day, you may be looking for a cute or creative way to send the first message. And though any message you send bae is sure to be appreciated, thinking outside of the inbox can go a really long way.

If you're looking for some creative ways to check in with your boo during the day, try sending these nine texts.

1. "Did you read your horoscope today? I did. *Crystal ball emoji.* *Moon emoji.*" Today my Co-Star app said, "The whole world is an untamed horse, and you're tugging at the mane." (I kid you not.) Though I'm not sure what that's supposed to mean, I'm crystal clear that horoscopes are in, baby. If you're looking for a celestial way to check in with your partner, ask them about their horoscope for the day.

2. "Read this and thought of you! *Link to article.* Hope you're having a good day! *Sparkles emoji.*" Sending your partner a link to something that made you think of them is a sweet way to say, "I think about you a lot when you're not around" without literally saying, "I think about you a lot when you're not around." (TBH, that can be cute, too.) If a headline catches your eye or a band you love puts out a new album, send it their way.

3. "A squirrel just stole my sandwich. Hope your day is going better than mine." Maybe the roof in your office or classroom caved in, and your whole day was in shambles. Perhaps you tripped getting off the subway and spilled an entire green juice on your white linen top. If something frustrating, frazzling, or otherwise upsetting happened to you, share it with your boo and wish them a better day than you're having.

4. "Can you believe this was a year ago today? You're the best, and I hope you're having the best day. *Insert picture from this day last year.*" If you and your partner were together last year, sending a sweet picture from exactly 365 days ago can be a sentimental way to see how their day is going. Of course, no matter how long you've seen your boo, everyone loves a throwback pic. Whether you had a totally different haircut or you were living in a different city (or both!), it'll be a little present from the past.

5. "OK, I'm in a meeting, but I cannot stop laughing about that *insert funny thing.* Hope something makes you smile today." Were you at the end of a yoga class when you suddenly remembered that Instagram of that guy with that taxidermy dog and couldn't help but audibly giggle? Did your boss or professor make a joke that totally reminded you of that silly dance your partner did three nights ago? If something makes you smile, let you boo know you're thinking of them.

6. "Just wanted to say thank you for the *insert nice thing they did recently* and I hope you have an amazing day." There's no way around it: Gratitude is sexy. Whether your boo made your breakfast this morning or gave you a great massage last night, reminding them how grateful you are to be with them is a super sweet way to check in during the day. If you know they're having a bad day, offer to make dinner or give them a ride somewhere, or just thank them for everything they do for you.

7. "You will not believe what just happened, cannot wait to tell you about it in person and hear all about your day. *Flower emoji.*" Though texting can be a great way to check-in during the day, it can also be a great way to make some in-person plans for later. If you're super busy at school or work, establishing that you want to talk IRL about something later is a caring but concise check-in. Whether you and your boo aren't big texters or you just prefer to talk in person, sending a text about meeting up later is a great way to say, "I'm thinking about you, but I can't be on my phone right now."

8. "I want to know how you are, but I really want to know what you ended up wearing. Send an outfit pic when you get a chance!" If you and your boo live together or you already share a bunch of clothes, you may already know what they wore to school or work. Still, if you knew they were nervous about a big meeting or presentation or you both love to talk about clothes, asking for an outfit pic is a super sweet way to check in during the day.