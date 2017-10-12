30 Flirty Texts To Send Your Partner To Turn The Conversation To Sexting

The first time I sexted with someone, it was with my long-distance ex. He lived out of state, so we would text each other all day long — and eventually all night, too. I mean, there's only so long you can have a long-distance romance before things start getting... well... let's call it... textual in nature. It started innocently enough, with me thinking of flirty texts to send to him, and before I knew it, things were getting really hot.

As someone who is pretty shy about dirty talk, I never imagined I was a sexter. My first foray into font-based freakiness was a bit intimidating — for, like, two minutes, and then it was on. It turns out sexting with someone is actually easy, super fun, and hot. We had a great time that night, and many nights after. I highly recommend it. There's something about the safety of being behind that screen that really allowed me to let my freak flag fly. And it even turned out to be a really empowering experience that helped me get even more comfortable with my sexual side. Also, orgasms. Just sayin'.

So, what do you do if you're texting with someone you're into and you start getting turned on? Allow me to assist you. Here are 30 sexy text ideas to help steer that PG convo into XXX territory, fast.

Mild

Shutterstock

1. Too bad you’re not here right now.

2. FYI: I just got out of the shower.

3. I just thought you should know, I love your body.

4. I had a very… um…. amazing dream about you last night.

5. I would invite you to come over, but I don’t know if I could control myself.

6. BTW… I’m naked right now.

7. Nothing turns me on more than thinking about you.

8. Do you know how sexy you are?

9. If we were in the same room right now, what would you want me to do?

10. I’m imagining what would happen if you were here, right now.

Medium

Shutterstock

11. I can't wait to find out if you're as good IRL as when I fantasize about you.

12. I'm so cold RN. Should I put on some clothes?

13. Bored. Wish you were here in bed with me.

14. Where would ask me to touch you, if I were there with you?

15. OMG I want to get naked with you RIGHT NOW.

16. Can't sleep. I just keep imagining all the things we could be doing to each other if you were here.

17. Have you ever had a sex dream about me?

18. I can’t control myself when you're around.

19. What's your favorite sex position?

20. If you could do anything you want with me, what would you do?

Spicy AF

Shutterstock

21. I'm texting you with one hand... wish you were here.

22. Thinking about you is making me so wet.

23. What do you think about when you touch yourself?

24. You taste so good in my mouth.

25. I'm so turned on... wanna help me come?

26. I love to imagine you touching yourself.

27. What are you doing? I'm sitting here imagining you, me, and another ... "friend."

28. I just cant stop thinking about your [body part] in my mouth.

29. I wish you were inside me, RN.

30. I had a dream where you made me your sex slave, and it was hot AF.

See, sexting is not so scary after all! If you have any better sext ideas, I'm always looking for new material. Leave 'em in the comments.

Additional reporting by Elite Daily staff.