When tensions run high between you and your partner, your first instinct might not always be compassion. It might be something more like, "Yell! Be mad! Let your partner know what they've done is sh*tty and hurtful!" Anger is a totally normal reaction. But for people whose partners fall under the Libra, Aquarius, or Gemini zodiac signs, you might want to use another approach. Arguing productively with a partner can be really hard, but learning how to argue with an air sign partner might be even harder. When an air sign's back is against the wall, they tend to lash out and use their wit to drag you. They're that good.

Still, for all their sharp words and impassioned arguments, air signs don't like fighting. Seriously, they don't. They're not like earth sign partners (Virgos, Capricorns or Taureans) who relish in being right. And they're not like fire sign partners (Leos, Sagittarians, or Aries) who live for explosive thrills and the makeup sex that comes after. Air signs want harmony. I mean, Libras are literally symbolized by the scales, which speak to their love of balance.

To keep an argument with an air sign from turning into a tornado, there are a few tips you can keep in mind. Below, three things to remember when getting into a fight with your Gemini, Libra, or Aquarius partner.

1. Don't Yell Ivo De Bruijn / Stocksy When considering how astrology impacts heated conversations, some signs tend to handle it better than others. For example, when is a fire sign not yelling? Do earth signs ever stand down? Libras, Geminis, and Aquarians, on the other hand, are sensitive signs. Yelling in arguments generally doesn't go over well with them because it tends to put them on edge. If you're getting into an argument with an air sign, the best way to proceed is to just use your regular speaking voice. Even if you're having a hard conversation, not yelling can ensure that the convo stays on track, without your air sign partner getting defensive.

2. Only Present The Facts Apart from being sensitive souls, air signs thrive on knowledge. So, the best way to hold your air sign partner accountable is to just present them with the facts. What exactly did they do to make you angry? What can they do better next time? When you're arguing with an air sign partner, it's important to explain to them what they did wrong so they can take mental notes and strive to improve. What you don't want to do is make them think you hate them and that they're irredeemable people. The flip side of air signs thriving on knowledge is that they're often prone to overthinking and tend to get lost in the sauce. Try to keep things nice and simple for them by being open and honest about your feelings, and by providing lots of detail so they know exactly what button they pushed.