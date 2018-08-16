These 3 Zodiac Signs Have The Biggest Egos, So Tease Them At Your Own Risk

Have you ever let your ego grow so big that it gets completely out of control? I think at some point, we all have. By placing so much value on your outward image of success, your ego can take over your entire life. So much so that any modicum of failure is met with extreme self-judgment or defensiveness. You don't take constructive criticism well, and if anyone even dares to playfully tease you, they'll meet your ego's wrath instead. While you might at first project the image of confidence, your ego's fragility usually presents itself in no time. Even though we're all capable of having too much self-importance every now and then, these zodiac signs have the biggest egos of all: Leo, Capricorn, and Aquarius.

This is not to say that every single person who has astrological placements in these zodiac signs is automatically an ego-obsessed maniac. At the highest vibration, these zodiac signs are capable of using their leadership abilities to help those in need and uplift those who need encouragement. However, if they're operating from a place of insecurity or distrust, they can easily deteriorate into a state of hollow arrogance in order to mask their pain.

At the end of the day, your ego is here to help motivate you to go after your dreams and to prevent others from walking all over you. However, too much ego, and you'll end up losing the humble ability to learn from your mistakes.

Leo: They Literally See Themselves As Royalty

When a Leo is completely obsessed with their ego, they're the type of person to talk over everyone else during conversations and cause a scene in order to garner attention. In all honesty, they might not even realize they're doing it. A Leo tends to have the naturally affinity for having all eyes on them, but when they're feeling vulnerable or low on self-esteem, they'll go to extreme lengths to make sure that no matter what, everyone is paying attention to and loving them. And if they happen to make a fool of themselves while people are watching, you can bet they won't be laughing along with everyone else.

However, when a Leo has a healthy control over their ego, they love every part of themselves — including their flaws. They recognize that they're imperfect, but they also believe those imperfections make them beautiful.

Capricorn: They're Totally Obsessed With Success

An insecure Capricorn is a tightly wound up ball of egotistical energy. They can be seen bragging incessantly about every single one of their accomplishments and one-upping anyone else whenever they have the chance. They might even sneakily sabotage the success of others in order to elevate themselves. So concerned with being number one, a Capricorn with a fragile ego will go to great lengths in order to win and will lash out if anyone attempts to make fun of them in the process.

On the other hand, a Capricorn with pure understanding of who they are and how far they've come appreciates any opportunity to learn. Instead of doing whatever they can to avoid recognizing their mistakes, a confident Capricorn takes it as a chance to go back to the drawing board and become a better person.

Aquarius: They Secretly Think They're The Best

You might not at first realize how fragile and grand the ego of an Aquarius can be. Being the social charmers that they are, an Aquarius doesn't let on their intense need to be the best easily. However, underneath their pretentiousness and their "going against the grain" behavior is often a secret desire to be better than the rest of the masses. They avoid all things mainstream just to make themselves appear more unique and special. They might trash talk popular music or look down on you for loving reality TV. All in all, they just enjoy the thought that they're "smarter" or "deeper" than others.

However, this absolutely does not speak for all Aquarians. Quite the contrary, an Aquarius with a strong and genuine confidence has the power to rescue humanity, and not from an elevated perspective. They'll sacrifice everything they have if it means they can make the world a better place.