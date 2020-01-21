When you ask about potentially getting engaged, does your partner clam up? When you try to discuss moving in together when your lease ends this summer, do they change the subject? It may sound obvious, but Dr. Wish emphasizes that if your partner doesn't seem eager to discuss future plans with you, then that can be a telltale sign that they're either ambivalent about settling down, or downright not ready to.

Settling down is not for everyone, and sometimes, it truly comes down to timing. A person who’s not ready to settle down might simply be in a stage of life where they want to keep their options open to take advantage of new opportunities, and that’s OK. Still, being on the same page about settling down is key, because if you and your SO have very different goals for the future, one person is bound to end up feeling unfulfilled eventually.

If you're ready to make this commitment but suspect your partner doesn't want to settle down yet, Dr. Wish recommends talking it out to see if you can gain some insight into what's holding them back. Keep in mind that just because they're not ready to settle down right this minute doesn't mean they won't be six months or a year from now. So, it may be a matter of scheduling check-in points every month or so to re-evaluate how you're feeling and figure out whether the relationship is still mutually rewarding.

The point is, it's not the end of the world if your SO isn't quite open to settling down yet. A little patience and compassion on the part of both partners can go a long way in working through this challenging situation — and ultimately, only you know how long you can wait for your partner to get on the same page. But remember: you deserve to have your needs met, and if settling down is important to you, then the right person will join you on that journey — wholeheartedly and enthusiastically.

Dr. LeslieBeth Wish, psychotherapist