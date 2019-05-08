Whether you just got out of a LTR, you're really enjoying casual dating, or you have no plans to get a serious partner in the future, it's likely you aren't eager to settle down right now. And that's OK! Serious monogamous relationships don't do it for everyone. If you like to keep things mellow or you're not super interested in making a big commitment to just one person — there is no reason to do anything that makes you uncomfortable. Dating is about listening to what you want and doing what makes you feel good. And if trying new things and exploring new places (literally or sexually) lights your fire, there's no need to force yourself to do anything else.

Still, when unpacking your dating preferences, it can be fun to see how your zodiac sign plays into the way you navigate love. From enjoying platonic friendships to loving their personal freedom — there are a ton of reasons certain zodiac signs seems to enjoy keeping their romantic relationships on the lighter side.

According to astrologer Cindy Mckean, if you aren't super eager to settle down, you may be one of these five zodiac signs.

Gemini (May 21–June 20) Giphy "Why settle for just one person when a whole world of people are delightful curiosities?" Mckean tells Elite Daily. "With so much to do and so many people to meet, Geminis aren't one to be quick to settle down. Besides, even though their the sign of the twins, they have only one heart."

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22) Giphy "Virgos are very particular about who they get involved with, let alone who they settle with," Mckean says. "Even though they are keen on marriage and being singular with one partner, they are not keen to rush into a relationship or settle down early."

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21) Giphy "Sagittarius are very upfront and candid that settling down is not something they are eager about," Mckean says. "They are eager about adventure, passion, and the thrill of getting to know someone new — and to seek out what or who is just past the horizon."

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22) Giphy "Libras are in love with love," Mckean says. "They are not content to be singletons but they are also not eager to settle down when there's so much love going around to be had. In all fairness (fairness being a big part of Libra's core), they are eager to settle down when they meet The One, but not before that."