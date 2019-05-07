5 Zodiac Signs Who Are Probably Eager To Settle Down & Build A Life With Bae

Finding a person who you jive and work well with can be hard, so once you do — what's not to love about the idea of building a stable life with them? Settling down with a partner can be super freaking exciting. If you're sitting at work daydreaming about the furniture you and bae would pick out together from Ikea or continuously browsing the animal rescue shelter showing bae what your future four-legged child might look like, you might be a particular sign of the zodiac — believe it or not.

Some signs are more than ready to start picking out the color scheme of your future apartment together after your first date, and that makes sense if they're naturally inclined to nest with someone they love. My best friend is a Pisces, and I don't know where I would be without their willingness to daydream about our futures when either of us is having a bad day. They are always trying to find the person who would fit into that picture with them. It's a vulnerable thing to do, when you think about it. It takes a level of courage to be honest about wanting to build a life with someone.

If you're one of these signs, you probably have a knack for this kind of vulnerability.

Cancer (Jun 21 — July 22) Giphy Cancers are deeply romantic and very much wait for the love of their life to stumble through the door at every turn. They've grown up on rom-coms and soapy love stories, and want nothing less than a movie-level romance for themselves. They're likely ready to settle down with a partner and head out on weekend getaways, where they lounge in the sun all day with their bae.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22) Giphy Virgos like to plan and have everything sort of figured out. This means that they also probably want to settle down more so than other signs. Their tendency and drive to have everything figured out, though, can sometimes backfire. They can tend to rush things a bit too fast, so if you're a Virgo a ready to sign a lease with your partner tomorrow — maybe exercise the muscle to let things be undefined for just a little bit longer.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21) Giphy OK, OK. I know this may come as a surprise, but Scorpios are really quite romantic at heart. Yes, they can be brooding and mysterious, but deep down they're just looking for love! Scorpio are often at their worst when they're hurting romantically, so when they find the right person, they might start looking at engagement rings the very next day. This is honestly one of the most admirable traits about Scorpios — when they are loyal to someone they love, they're really all in.