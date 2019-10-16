In every relationship, there will be times when you disagree with your partner. Whether that discussion stays productive and healthy, or blows up into a big huge fight, can depend quite a bit on how you approach the subject. That is especially true when it comes to arguing with an earth sign partner, aka Taurus, Virgo, or Capricorn.

While these signs tend to be grounded, practical, and loyal partners, getting into an argument with an earth sign can feel like you're hitting a brick wall. Especially when you are unprepared. These signs tend to really know their own minds, to say the least, and they can be very stubborn (yeah, Taurus, I'm looking at you). That's because when an earth sign feels as though they, or their ideas, are under attack, they can dig in their heels and shut down like no other element.

But here's the good news: It doesn't have to be that way. It's totally possible to have a productive argument with one of these signs, so long as you know how to come prepared. Not only will this pre-game effort help to facilitate a more constructive discussion in general, but your practical and prudent earth sign will appreciate and recognize the effort that you put in beforehand (well usually, anyway). That's in part because it shows you respect their time (hello Capricorn) and also because it means you've thought through the issue logically (and hello to you too, Virgo). So, before you have your next serious sit-down with you earth sign SO, here is what you are going to want to keep in mind.

Take A Calm, Reason-Based Approach. WAYHOME studio/Shutterstock While earth signs are very warm and loving partners, when they are on the defense they are all about logic and reason. It’s their natural defense mechanism, so appealing to them on simply emotion can leave them cold (though Taurus is a little more amenable to an emotional appeal). So, if you meet them on their level with a discussion that takes a logical and reasoned approach, chances are they are going to be much more open, and their defenses will drop more quickly, in the argument.

Have A Plan And Come With Receipts. If you want an argument to be productive with an earth sign, you're going to need to enter into the conversation with a specific agenda. Having three of four vague things on your mind is not going to get you the result you're hoping for with these grounded signs. Instead, have one or two specific issues you want to bring to their attention. It's also really important to have receipts, because if there is one thing you can be sure of, especially if the argument has anything to do with their behavior, they are going to ask you for examples. The more specific the better. That's because they not only make your case undeniable, but earth signs tend to be results-based folks, and this allows them to know exactly how to address your concerns.