If you're looking to add some passion and excitement into your love life, look no further than dating a Scorpio. This mysterious, complex, and intense sign can spice up just about any relationship. A water sign, Scorpio is ruled by Pluto, which means they have deep emotional depth and exude power, which, let's face it, is a super hot combo. Of course, along with all those alluring benefits come some pitfalls you'll want to avoid when dating a Scorpio. In particular, there are a few things not to say to a Scorpio on a date because they read as red flags to them.

While Scorpio may come off as confident and fearless, they are, at their core, a very sensitive and cautious sign. They want real love, the kind that blends both physical passion and true emotional intimacy. They put a high price on loyalty, and once a Scorpio's trust is lost it's nearly impossible to earn it back. They also hold grudges with the best of them, so when a Scorpio turns on you it can sting. But if you and Scorpio connect on a deeper level, they are some of the best lovers and partners the zodiac has to offer. So, if you have a date lined up with one soon, make sure to avoid saying any of the following things.

“I lied.”

There's nothing that turns Scorpio off faster than someone they can’t trust. Under all their tough bravado beats the heart of a true romantic. They're very aware of this vulnerability and are careful to protect themselves. Their greatest fear is someone lying to them and breaking their heart, so if you let them know that you can't be trusted on a first date, they'll never risk letting you in.

“I like to keep things casual.”

While Scorpio may have a reputation for being lusty and passionate, they aren’t all about one night stands. Ultimately, they want real committed love with someone they can count on to always be there for them. Because of this, hearing that someone doesn’t take commitment seriously or is playing the field — and thus may play them — isn't exactly a turn-on for Scorpio, who's always being cautious with their heart.

“Lighten up.”

Scorpio can be a bit (OK a lot) dark, but that's all a part of their charm. Mysterious with a hint of danger is Scorpio's brand, and they have no intention of changing that for anyone. If anything, statements like this make them feel both dismissed and misunderstood. If you want a happy-go-lucky sign, date a Sagittarius or a Libra. If you want a brooding partner who simmers with sexual energy, Scorpio's the one for you.

“I was just teasing!”

Scorpio has a great sense of humor, so long as the jokes aren't at their expense. They have, well, let's just say healthy egos and they don’t like to be teased. When you're dating a Scorpio, save all your teasing for the bedroom.

“My ex…”

Scorpio is very possessive, so even on a first date, and particularly if they like you, they don't want to hear about the other people you’ve been with. They aren't naive and understand that everyone has a past, but they just don't appreciate having it thrown in their face. If the subject of an ex comes up on a first date, they'll worry it's going to be a pattern and they just aren't here for hearing all about your former flames.

If that seems like a lot to remember, the good news is that Scorpio's very comfortable taking the lead on dates. Just try to keep up and not get swept off your feet too fast. Unless, of course, that’s exactly what you’re looking for.