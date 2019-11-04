15 Sweet Texts To Send Your Water Sign Partner That’ll Make Them Melt

The three water signs, Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces, are known for their loyalty as partners, their powerful emotions, and their deeply romantic natures. So, having sweet texts to send your water sign partner is a great way to make them feel really special, appreciated, and loved for exactly who they are. And honestly, who wouldn't love that?

When you want to write a water sign the perfect text, it helps to think about what they are looking for in a connection to their partner. Because of their ties to water, these signs are highly emotional and love hard. But they are also easily wounded, so they fiercely protect their hearts and can only truly open up to someone when they feel safe. So, texts that speak to their emotional core and let them know you are in it for the long haul will really touch them. Water signs are also very passionate (I mean, hello, have you met a Scorpio before?), so adding a little spice to your texts is also a great way to make your water sign's, ahem, heart swell.

Still need a little texting inspiration? No worries, here are some ideas to get those fingers flying across your phone's keyboard.

Let Them Know Their Heart Is Safe And Secure With You. 1. Hey babe, you are my rock. I feel so blessed to have you in my life. 2. I just wanted to send you a quick text to say the best part of my day is when we're snuggled up together. 3. Hiya, I was just thinking how much I can’t even imagine what my life would be like without you in it. 4. I feel so lucky to have someone in my life who I know I can always count on. I hope you know that I will always be that person for you, too. 5.Thank you so much for trusting me with your heart. I want you to know I promise to always protect it.

Emotional Texts That Speak Directly To Your Water Sign's Romantic Side. Shutterstock 6. I was just sitting here remembering how amazing it feels to hold you in my arms. 7. You mean the world to me and it makes me want to give the world to you. 8. You are my favorite part of every day. I love you so much. 9. I can’t believe that I get to fall in love with my best friend all over again, every single day. 10. You are my favorite person. Ever. Just thought you should know that.