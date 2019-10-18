Earth signs are the underappreciated romantics of the zodiac. Why? Because they tend to express love and affection in more practical action over words. As a result, they don't get the same kind of appreciation more overly passionate elements like fire and water do. But don't sleep on earth signs; They actually have a hidden romantic side worth bringing out with dates earth signs will love.

While Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn are very different in some respects, one thing they all share in common is that they have very discerning tastes. As such, it might seem like organizing a date that’s up to their standards would be very, ahem, challenging. But here’s the thing: While they can be very particular and picky about certain things, deep down they are all true romantics just waiting to break out of their practical and regimented shells. To be fair, Taurus is pretty openly romantic thanks to their connection Venus. In their case, it's about meeting them where they are at, and that’s actually easier than you might think.

Because earth signs are grounded, homey, and little bit traditional, it can be easy for these folks to get into a dating rut. Even signs the love routine need to spice it up from time to time. So, whether you're going on a first date with an earth sign or trying to change things up a bit, these date ideas are just the kinds of activities that bring out the softer side of this element.

Go for A Wine, Craft Beer, Or Whiskey Tasting View Apart/Shutterstock Earth signs tend to fancy themselves as having a refined palate and a taste for the best things in life. They also love to learn new things that they can show off later, and so a tasting tour hits all the right notes with an earth sign. Plus, if they get a little tipsy, it can help even Capricorn chill out a bit and come out of their shell a bit faster.

A Spa Day With Couples Massage Earth signs are very tactile as well as having an appreciation for the finer things in life. These signs, even prudent Capricorn, can appreciate being pampered for they day. If you want your earth sign partner to feel the love, them show them what a VIP you think they are.

Plan The Perfect Night In Let's face it, earth signs love being at home. It’s cozy, safe, and if you're dating a Taurus, probably pretty luxe. So, go ahead and lean into it by planning the perfect night in with your earth sign. Make a gourmet dinner together or order delivery from their favorite restaurant. Then pick a movie to snuggle up and chill to. Bonus points if the movie is a documentary.

Have A Picnic In A Botanical Garden Versta/Shutterstock Because of their earth element connection, these signs have an affinity for nature. They are the natural gardeners of the zodiac, so being surrounded by beautiful nature is a great way to bring out their softer and more romantic side. So, plan a day strolling through the garden, with a stop for a picnic in the park, and watch them get wooed in real time.

Visit An Art Show Or Museum Earth signs have a keen aesthetic eye and an appreciation for art. Plus, they love the opportunity to discuss their opinions and lean into the intellectual side. Spending a day at an art gallery is a lovely, relaxing way to enjoy quality time with an earth sign. Pick one with a cafe where you can spend some time discussing the art and sipping cappuccino afterward.

Take In The Earth's Beauty With A Hike Getting back to nature is one of the best ways to get to an earth sign’s heart. Going for a gentle hike with a view or hitting the beach to watch the waves crash against the shore is just innately romantic to these grounded signs.