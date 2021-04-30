4 Zodiac Signs Most Compatible With Sebastian Stan, A Loving Leo

Marvel's The Falcon and The Winter Soldier might have wrapped its first season, but crushing on its co-leading man Sebastian Stan is still very much on the schedule. Whether you're drawn to him because his character is so tragic, or because Stan himself is a bonafide hottie, it's natural to wonder about what Stan is like as a partner. You might also want to know the zodiac signs most compatible with Sebastian Stan — just in case you might be one of them.

Stan was born Aug. 13, 1982 under the sign of Leo, one of the warmest and most loving signs in the zodiac. They're passionate, loyal, and thrive in relationships when they're truly in love. They can also have a bit of an ego, so they need a partner who's free with compliments and open about their adoration. Fortunately, they have a natural charisma that makes it hard not to appreciate them, and a sweetness that'll make you want to gush about how great they are. However, with all that charm and confidence comes a bit of a bossy nature.

Leo is represented by the lion, and like the king of the jungle, Leo likes to have their way. Needless to say, dating Leo can be a bit of a balancing act between making sure to protect their ego, but also maintaining your own boundaries. Here's who can handle that balance best, from an astrological perspective.

Aries (March 21 — April 19)

Aries and Leo are both fire signs, and when they get together, it shows. Things can get hot between them. Both have boundless energy and enthusiasm, and in one another they find a partner who's excited to keep up. They have so much fun together, and every day feels full of the potential for adventure. They just need to be careful not to let their naturally competitive natures become a competition between them. Both are forces of nature, and are used to being the biggest personalities in the relationship, so these two can either strike a balance or fight through a constant battle of wills. If it's the former, they're a match made in heaven. If they're the latter, things between them may get too hot for comfort.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20)

When you catch Gemini’s attention, they can make you feel like the rest of the world just disappears. They're naturally curious and genuinely interested in getting to know new people. The more intrigued they are, the more infatuated they become, and that kind of attention and recognition is like catnip to Leo. Nothing makes them feel more loved than being the center of attention, and their bright, bold spirit has the charisma to hold even Gemini’s typically short attention span. When these two click, it's easy for them to get so involved they forget that other people, including friends and family, exist. They need to maintain perspective and boundaries. But when you're as drawn to one another as these two are, it can be challenging.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22)

Leo and Libra are drawn to each other because they're both the life of the party. These two know how to compartmentalize negativity so they can just go with the flow and have a good time. They're also dedicated partners who take commitment seriously and love to be in love. Because they also share an eye for beautiful things and experiences, they strive to live a luxe life full of adventure. Where they struggle is around communication and conflict. Both would prefer to just get along, so they brush things under the rug until they build up and explode. If they can learn to deal with issues a bit more head-on, they have power-couple potential.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21)

Sagittarius and Leo share a natural optimism and passion for life that makes them great companions, both in and out of the bedroom. Both are fire signs, and their connection shows it because their chemistry is hot. They also share confidence and boldness, and they encourage the other to take risks to grow. They just have a great time together and are equally both friends and partners. Where they can struggle is in Sagittarius' need for more personal space and time to just do them. Leo can understand this, as even they need some downtime. But if Sag pushes for too much time apart, Leo's ego can get bruised and their more controlling nature can come to the forefront — and that's Sag’s worst nightmare in relationships. If they can find a balance, this pairing is a seriously hot and heavy match, but they'll need to lean on communication in order to make it work.

While these signs might be the best matches for a Leo like Stan, Leo naturally gets along with and charms just about everyone. They have a chance at compatibility with all the signs in the zodiac, which probably explains why Stan is so crush-worthy.