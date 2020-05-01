Aries' sharp tongue, bold demeanor, and never-back-down attitude can make them a lot to handle. But that fierceness and passion are also what draws people to them in the first place. Think about the charm, intellect, and passion of the Aries celebs you know and love: Reese Witherspoon, Robert Downey Jr., Lady Gaga, Paul Rudd, Chance the Rapper, and Saoirse Ronan, to name an iconic handful. If you're smitten by the Ram, there are a few turn-ons for an Aries that will totally make them sweat. Take notes.

Like Leo and Sagittarius, Aries is a fire sign. They're drawn to excitement and any action or person that can stoke up red-hot feelings in them. Like Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn, Aries is a cardinal sign, which basically means they like calling the shots. With this in mind, here's what you can do to rile up your Aries lover.

Pique Their Interest, But Let Them Lead

“Aries is spontaneous and impulsive... Aries loves making the first move. In fact, if you're too forward, too quickly, it's likely you'll lose their interest," writes astrologer Annabel Gat in The Astrology of Love & Sex: A Modern Compatibility Guide. In short, Aries wants to take control. Grab their attention with an Instagram thirst trap or a consensual mid-day sext. The ball is now in Aries' court and they'll revel in the chance to take charge.

Return Their Fiery Energy

Once you've got Aries' attention, return their enthusiasm. "Being pursued too obviously at first makes them feel uncomfortable," Gat says. "But once a rapport has been established, feed their desire for passion and excitement by boldly stating how hot they are."

Never mind if you're in the early stages of flirting with Aries: Pour on the lusty adoration. Don't be afraid to get graphic reminiscing on your sexual encounters, if you've had some already.

Roast Them A Little

Listen, Aries is ruled by Mars — the planet of aggression and war-like tendencies. A friendly-but-heated debate or a good-natured roast will turn your Aries all the way on. Let them know it's all in jest so they can put all that pent-up frustration to good use.

Open Up About Your Fantasies

If you want to arouse Aries, ask them about their fantasies while sharing some of your own. "Sex is a form of escape from the pressures of every-day life for Aries, and they enjoy fantasy between the sheets," Gat says. "Tough Aries doesn't get a chance to be vulnerable every day, so keep that in mind."

Not every Aries is guaranteed to be kinky, but, Gat says, "this Mars-ruled sign can certainly get into BDSM." Filling out a yes-no-maybe list could totally get your Aries hot and bothered.

Massage Their Head

Their crown is their sensitive spot, making Aries absolute suckers for head massages. "The ram rules the head, and it will get Aries hot — making them ready to burn down the house and tear off their clothes," astrologer Lisa Stardust previously told Elite Daily. "This is the best method of foreplay for Aries."

“Once you two are a little more cozy and affectionate, you can flirt with your Aries by giving them a nice head rub while you watch a movie... Nothing gets them drooling like a scalp massage," Gat explains. Pulling their hair while getting hot and heavy can also really turn them on.

Whether you're daring an Aries to flirt with you, provoking some hot post-argument sex, or coyly playing with their hair, you're bound to spark up some heated horniness this fire sign.