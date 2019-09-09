So, you're feeling horny on main, meaning you are absolutely and without a doubt DTF and you don't care who knows it. Whether you're trying to seduce your partner of a few years when they come home after work, or a FWB you're "hanging out" with later, you can tease your partner by keeping some texts to send when you're horny on hand. Sending sexy texts to an SO can be the same kind of exhilarating as dirty-talking in bed, and putting a name to the sexy, devious things you want to do to them (and vice-versa) so shamelessly can be a huge turn-on.

Just like there are lots of different ways to talk dirty, there are also several types of dirty messages you can send. You can be subtle, if you're shy but still horny (or your partner is shy when it comes to dirty talk). You can send them messages that will set a sexy tone and let them know exactly what kind of night they're in for. And finally, you can be bold, up the ante, and let them know they've made you so horny, you just can't stand it. Below, 16 horny texts to send your partner that will make their anticipation for tonight so much stronger, and the moment when you do finally meet up, so much more delicious.

Texts When You Want To Play Coy. Bonnin Studio / Stocksy The following texts are pretty mild, but just hot enough to get the ball rolling into spicier territory. All of these texts are thick with implication and best served with a cheeky smiley face. 1. I can't wait to see you later. 2. I'm excited about tonight. And I don't just mean dinner. 3. Want to come over tonight make some memories? 4. I'm thinking of eating something else besides [insert date-night food] for dinner. 5. NGL, I'm distracted thinking about seeing you tonight. Anything along these lines is perfect when trying to drop hints you want to do the dirty later.

Dirty Promises. These texts will kick up the spicy factor. Perhaps you'll send one of these after leading with a mild text. Or maybe — just maybe — you'll go for it and make one of these a a sexy opening line. 6. I'm thinking about making you come super hard tonight. 7. I'm going to make you beg for it when I see you later. 8. I'll be on my knees waiting when you get home. 9. You can use my face as a seat later, if you'd like. 10. What if we forgo clothes tonight? 11. [Insert name here], I really want you to f*ck me when you see me tonight.