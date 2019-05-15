Here's How To Talk Dirty, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

When it comes to getting down and dirty, knowing how to talk dirty is not one of my strong suits. What can I say? I'm a double earth sign with a penchant for professionalism. If editing resumés and sending literal paper "Thank You" notes were foreplay, I'd be like Uncle Jesse and Kristen Stewart all in one earthly package.

I thought I had given up on dirty talk forever, but a recent, particularly steamy encounter with a Leo (duh) left me #shook, shocked, and delighted by the ahhhamazing effects of some sexy bedroom banter. She knew exactly what she wanted and she told me directly. And honestly, it was really hot.

If sexy chitchat has never come easily to you, you may not even know where to start. Of course, when I'm lost in the sauce about anything in life, I think it's helpful to look at the stars (Astrologically speaking, that is). I've found that studying the element of each zodiac sign: fire, earth, water, or air, can really help you get into your element when you're trying to speak between the sheets.

Here's how to talk dirty based on your zodiac element, because you deserve to talk the talk.

Fire Signs (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius) Giphy These signs like it hot. They have fire in their souls and make sparks fly wherever they go. When it comes to dirty talk, these flames say whatever comes to mind, before thinking too much about how it will sound. From expressing their deepest desires to taking a little sexy control (in a consensual way!), try letting you parter know what you're going to do to them now, and how they're going to feel about it later.

Earth Signs (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn) Giphy Earth signs are physical and tactile — they lead with their actions and respond well to verbal affirmations. In the bedroom, they tend to let their logical side take over before saying anything that they may feel sheepish about later. Expressing how good something feels, how good their partner is, and how much they're enjoying themselves can be a great way for earth signs to stay in their comfort zone, while still expressing some sexy scenarios.

Water Signs (Cancer, Pisces, Scorpio) Giphy Water signs are intuitive and emotional. When it comes to bedroom banter, expressing how something feels or how they're going to make their partner feel can be a super sexy way to connect with their partners. Empathic and sensual, water signs can often sense their partner's needs and desires, without talking at all. Telling their partners all the things they're going to do to them as the heat builds up, allows the anticipation build.