"Water. Earth. Fire. Air." This phrase is not just the opening to Avatar: The Last Airbender; it is also a very vital foundation to modern astrology. Zodiac element meanings vary, and they influence each zodiac sign greatly — and, by proxy, each person. You may know there are 12 signs of the zodiac, but do you know the element of each sign? There are four elements: fire, earth, air, and water, making what is called a triplicity of three signs per each element.

Starting with Aries, the first fire sign, the zodiac then cycles through an earth sign (Taurus), an air sign (Gemini), then a water sign (Cancer). Rinse and repeat. So that means there are three fire signs, three earth signs, etc. Some astrologers theorize that you actually feel better during "your" elemental seasons; so if you are a Cancer, you would feel better during Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces season because of the watery energy.

Got it? For compatibility, it is pretty simple: Air signs will usually get along with other air signs, water with water, fire with fire, and so on. As a basic rule of thumb, fire and air signs are compatible together (think oxygen plus flame), while water and earth signs are compatible together (think of rain and plants). Fire and water signs together can be dramatic and passionate, but it often leads to extinguished fire (energy) and scalded water (emotions). Earth and air together can talk for hours, but there could be a lack of emotional bonding. Knowing these little stats can make astrology a lot more understandable. Which element is your zodiac sign?

Fire Signs – Aries, Leo, & Sagittarius (aka The Stars)

The fire signs contain the spark of life within them. Like fire, they are bright, warm, and enticing. These signs love others innocently with their whole being and will lead by the heart rather than the head. Every fire sign is independent and is always down to have fun. Be careful of “burnout” or getting engulfed by fire's (often sporadic) energy — always have time to recharge and give others a break.

Just like fire can climb a mountain effortlessly, a fire sign can do anything if they set their mind to it. They are great to be around because their vibes are chill and exciting all at once.

Earth Signs – Taurus, Virgo, & Capricorn (aka The Legends)

The earth signs keep your world spinning like the angels they are. They get down to work when you need it most and keep everyone sane. Earth signs are wise, stable, sensual, and, yes, they are grounded. They rule the physical world, which is why they make great gardeners, cooks, and lovers.

Because the element earth is so reliable, they make trustworthy business people and professionals. Earth signs must beware of being too logical and rigid. Even trees have to bend in the wind so they do not snap. Earth signs are great people to have around because they care about quality in everything they do.

Air Signs – Gemini, Libra, & Aquarius (aka The Cool Kids)

The air signs are some of the hardest people to pin down, and that is just the way they like it! Air signs are quick, curious, flirty, and smart. They make great writers, artists, communicators, charmers — you name it. The element of air gives people a light, changeable quality to them; there is always something slightly distant or unreachable.

Watch out for air signs floating off, ghosting you, or simply vanishing. When they do commit to people or projects, they need it to be interesting to stick around. Air signs are great people to know because they will expand your music library, friend group, vocabulary, book collection, and above all, your mind.

Water Signs – Cancer, Scorpio, & Pisces (aka The Dreamboats)

The water signs keep everyone in touch with the collective heart and soul of humanity. Being the most intuitive, some say psychic triplicity, water signs are great at speaking and reading between the lines. They are dreamy, sweet, empathetic, dramatic, and caring.

Water signs make great detectives, poets, doctors, therapists, filmmakers — anything that allows them to dive deeper into the messy parts of life. The water element is soothing and feminine, which is why water signs often attract those who need healing. Be careful not to emotionally overwork yourself and avoid pity parties. Water signs love deeper than anyone else, and would do anything to help out people in need.