The Best Sex Toy For You, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

The signs of the zodiac differ in many ways, but they all reserve the right to achieve sexual satisfaction to their heart's content. And one of the best ways to do so is by incorporating a toy (or two) into your sex life. There might be a particular toy that works best for each zodiac sign because everyone has different needs, preferences, and interests. To figure out the best sex toy to use, based on your zodiac sign, check out the following suggestions for a really great time.

Sex toys can really level up the already great sex you're probably having. Don't forget to pick up a sex toy-specific cleaner to prevent getting any sort of infections! And if you're nervous about a roommate seeing it, remember: There's nothing to be ashamed of. If you really would prefer to keep it private, many sex toys come with a discrete, complimentary bag or case, which can be great for concealing them in plain sight. Lastly, consider picking up extra batteries or designating a place for the charger, so that you never find yourself in a sitch where you're ready to roll, but your trusty sidekick isn't.

Peep the following toys that speak to your sign's characteristics, and don't be afraid to get down with it whenever you want!

Aries (March 21—April 19) Ollie $74 Unbound Aries like to get the job done and do it well. They're no strangers to pleasure and don't shy away from what they want. As a result, they would best match with this toy from sex tech company Unbound because it does not hold back in terms of size, power, or stamina. They can get down with Ollie on their own time or have a partner use it on them for awesome results.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Palma Ring In Gold $128 Unbound Taureans love to toe the line of pleasure and glamour, so this toy, also from Unbound, is a fantastic option. Believe it or not, this statement ring is actually a vibrator with five different settings. The ring can seamlessly blend into any outfit while harboring the tingly powers that only you can unlock!

Gemini (May 20 —June 21) Womanizer InsideOut Rechargeable G-Spot and Clitoral Stimulator $219.99 Lovehoney Geminis are sort of a wild card amongst the signs of the zodiac. They can be difficult to understand, and that's likely because they also often struggle to understand themselves. What they do know is that they like pleasure in all its forms, and that's why this new product from sex toy company Womanizer is a great fit for this sign. Not only does it use their patented air pulse technology (which is perfect for an air sign), but it also has a penetrating end that you can use simultaneously or on its own, depending on the mood. That sort of functional diversity is perfect for Geminis because they love to switch things up.

Cancer (Jun 21 — July 22) Chakrub Natural Crystal Dildo $179 Babeland Cancers are simple beings. They're a sign that loves intensity from other people, but for a toy, they want something without frills. This crystal dildo from crystal sex toy company Chakrubs is precisely the kind of thing a Cancer might be drawn to. It is sleek, beautiful, and straight-forward. You can even pick different kinds of crystals based on the energies they allegedly possess, which is right up a Cancer's alley (pun intended).

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22) Gabi Fresh Morgan Harness $39 Playful Promises Show me a Leo that doesn't like to show off, and I will Venmo you $100 on the spot. Leos absolutely love to be the center of attention, and the sex product that fits them best is some really hot lingerie or harness set. This harness lingerie set combines the best of both worlds, and a Leo will likely enjoy strutting their stuff in this, whether they're getting it on with a partner or themselves.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22) Massage Candle No. 1 $25 Maude Virgos love to show off their talents. Their best sex toy is a massage candle, particularly this sultry smelling candle from sex essentials company Maude. This candle can be lit for some aromatic mood setting action, and the 'wax' that it is made out of is usable for massaging yourself or a partner.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22) Dame Products Eva the Rechargeable Couples Vibrator $97 Amazon Libras loved to be adored, full stop. As a result, the best toy for them is one that does the work for them. This hands-free device from sex toy company Dame is awesome because it is designed to wedge its arms into the labia and stimulate the clitoris with vibration all on its own. This is great if a Libra wants to work some penetration magic with a dildo or have penetrative sex with a partner at the same time.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21) Satisfyer Partner Multifun 1 $49.95 Satisfyer It's no secret that Scorpios are high-key good at sex. As a result, the best sex toy for them is something that gives them a challenge or encourages them to be creative. This vibrating toy is awesome because it has so many potential uses, both alone or with a partner. This toy can be worn on a penis, used to stimulate nipples, or used in tandem with a dildo to encourage simultaneous stimulation. Overall, this is a chance for Scorpio to demonstrate their creativity in the bedroom, and have fun while doing so.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21) Adorime Bullet Vibrator With 3 Silicone Finger Sleeves $18 Amazon Sagittarians are, at their core, straight-forward signs. Their whole agenda is simple sex with no frills, but stuff that feels really freaking good. The sex toy they would work the best with is this bullet vibrator kit, because it can accompany them anywhere they go.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19) Satisfyer Pro 2 Clitoral Stimulator $49.95 Babeland Capricorns are very particular signs. They notice the details of everything and have high expectations. When it comes to Capricorns, they're looking to accomplish their goal with absolute flying colors. This sex toy from Satisfyer would be a great fit for them because it is a device that never lets you down. It's designed to stimulate the clitoris, with incremental speed settings that guarantee you have total control over the evening's finale.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18) Paloqueth G Spot Rabbit Vibrator $28 Amazon An Aquarius loves to be independent, so their sex toy of choice should reflect a love of accomplishing things on their own. A rabbit vibrator does exactly that, in more ways than one, with two ends that both possess stimulating motors.