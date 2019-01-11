Breakups can really suck, and sometimes, healing from one seems to take forever. Even if you feel like the pain of your breakup is insurmountable right now, you're going to get through it eventually. People say that time heals all wounds, but when you're smack dab in the middle of heartbreak, that old cliché might not be the most soothing thing in the world. Listening to some music that helps you connect with your feelings can be a great way to pass the time. So why not pick out the best breakup album, based on your zodiac sign?

These albums can help you feel your feelings while you commute to work or, you know, lay on the floor and stare at the ceiling. Sometimes you've just got to channel your inner Lilo from Lilo and Stitch and lay on the floor while your favorite record plays on repeat. Whether or not you have a record player is beside the point because, when it comes to breakup music, it's all about your album choice. The following albums are perfect for certain signs for a few reasons.

They can either meet you where you're at emotionally, allow you to feel seen in your anger or hurt, or guide you towards feeling just a little bit better. And, hey, these albums are all pretty great, so if you finish one feel free to pick out another from the lineup.

ARIES (MARCH 21 TO APRIL 19) Anti Diary on YouTube ANTI by Rihanna Aries, you fire sign, you are allowed to be upset and angry, in case anyone has yet to validate that. Anger is a natural response for a lot of fire signs, especially Aries, because of your strong will and fierce personality. This album has a mixture of songs, like "Consideration" and "Needed Me," that will feel invigorating to hear. ANTI also has songs like "Close to You" that can allow you to wax nostalgic on an ex you may be missing right now.

TAURUS (APRIL 20 TO MAY 20) LordeVEVO on YouTube Melodrama by Lorde Honestly, Lorde is the queen of breakup music, IMHO. Taurus, you have a fierce sense of loyalty and exes are certainly hard for you to let go of. Melodrama can be a really validating album for you because Lorde is seriously unapologetic about being, well, pretty damn sad. If you need to be alone with your feelings, this is the album for you.

GEMINI (MAY 21 TO JUNE 20) Blonded on YouTube Blonde by Frank Ocean As a Gemini, this album and artist have truly been there for me in the darkest moments. I skip over these songs when they randomly come on now because they remind me of periods where I thought I would never get over someone. If you're there right now, Gemini, you may really appreciate the vulnerability of this artist and the melancholic sounds of his music. Don't forget that being alone is always a way to learn more about yourself, Gemini. You've got this.

CANCER (JUNE 21 TO JULY 22) SZAVEVO on YouTube CTRL by SZA Cancer, you wear your heart on your sleeve and can get stuck in a place of hurt pretty easily. As a result, breakups tend to be pretty difficult for you at first. CTRL by SZA is a perfect breakup album for you. On "Normal Girl," SZA laments about not feeling appreciated. On 'The Weekend" and "Go Gina," she sings about taking ownership of what she deserves from someone — and that's the energy you need right now, Cancer.

LEO (JULY 23 TO AUG. 22) jbrekkieVEVO on YouTube Soft Sounds from Another Planet by Japanese Breakfast Ahh, Leo, of all the signs you're most likely to be pushing most of your feelings down and moving on with distractions. It might benefit you to slow down and examine how you're feeling about this breakup even if you're sure that you're fine. Japanese Breakfast is an awesome band for this kind of reflection because their music is simultaneously ambient and vulnerable. You can ease into some alone time with this album without feeling too overwhelmed by your thoughts.

VIRGO (AUG. 23 TO SEPT. 22) KaceyMusgravesVEVO on YouTube Golden Hour by Kacey Musgraves Oh, Virgo. I know that you may feel like you need to go into overdrive right now to pass the time, but you may benefit from slowing down just a little bit. Kacey Musgraves is a great artist to get know during hard times because her music is both brightly effervescent and honest about life's challenges. Start with the song "Space Cowboy" that gets super real about knowing when it's time to let someone go.

LIBRA (SEPT. 23 TO OCT. 22) MitskiVEVO on YouTube Be The Cowboy by Mitski During hard times, Libras really need to feel understood. Mitski's album Be The Cowboy is just what you may need to really get a grip on the things getting you down right now. Who better to make you feel seen and heard than one of the loveliest Libras of all time? If you're feeling sad but not quite sure how to put it all into words, let Mitski be your guide, Libra.

SCORPIO (OCT. 23 TO NOV. 21) BillieEilishVEVO on YouTube Don't Smile At Me by Billie Eilish Scorpio, Scorpio, Scorpio. You're a truly misunderstood sign, and sometimes you may struggle to full understand your own feelings. Whatever you're feeling, you feel it 100 percent, and that can be truly exhausting. For a breakup album to be truly cathartic for you, you need something darkly brooding with an unapologetic vulnerability. Billie Eilish is your gal for this kind of music, and you may find that it helps you feel better.

SAGITTARIUS (NOV. 22 TO DEC. 21) BeyoncéVEVO on YouTube Lemonade by Beyoncé Sagittarius, you've got quite the old soul. You're no stranger to pain, and life's challenges don't completely obliterate you or your spirit. That being said, you do need the space to emote when the time comes. There's no better artist to console you during this time than Beyoncé. Take it from me when I say that this album will cleanse your spirit, heart, and get you back on your adventurous path.

CAPRICORN (DEC. 22 TO JAN. 19) Matador Records on YouTube Boygenius by Julien Baker Despite what you may want to believe, Capricorn, things sometimes fall apart for no reason, and there's not much you can do to change it. That's some hard medicine to swallow for a sign so serious about structure, so go easy on yourself. Julien Baker can help you unwind, especially during times that feel almost impossible to do so. If you let go for a little bit and feel your feelings, you might be surprised what they have to teach you.

AQUARIUS (JAN. 20 TO FEB. 18) muzicchnl on YouTube Rumours by Fleetwood Mac Although it may be hard for you to connect with others sometimes, Aquarius, don't let that fool you into thinking that you're impervious to heartbreak. As an air sign, you may feel like retreating into the safety of isolation but don't stay there for too long. Giving a listen to a classic album like Rumours might really help you gain clarity on what to do next.