Chances are you already know that different people need varying levels of affection to be happy in a relationship. Some need constant cuddles, while others are perfectly content with less frequent displays of physical affection. But do you realize that the same is true of personal space? No matter how much they love their partner or how happy they are in a relationship, some people need alone time to recharge. If that sounds like you or your partner, it could be that one or both of you are one of the zodiac signs that need space from their partners.

These signs tend to be both a bit more independent in general, but also have a lot of plates spinning. They're driven either by ambition or by a sense of personal growth, so they need alone time to just decompress or get lost in their thoughts. The more room they have to do this, the happier and more invested in their time with their partner they can be. While it can be tempting to want to spend all your time with the person you love, the most loving thing you can do is see your partner for who they are and recognize their needs. With that in mind, here are the zodiac signs who need a little extra personal space in their relationships.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22)

Virgo is frequently more introverted — even when they appear extroverted on the surface — and as such they take comfort in their own company. They're also very driven and need time and space to both do their work, but also decompress and plan their next moves afterward. They also aren't the most spontaneous sign in their zodiac and are very comfortable with their routine, so disrupting that can be challenging for Virgo. It's best to set aside time for them to be spontaneous. Yes, this sounds counterproductive, but it works because it allows Virgo to get in the right headspace. Don't be surprised if they need some more alone time afterward.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21)

Sagittarius is the true free spirit of the zodiac. They're explorers and adventure-seekers who don't respond well to being reigned in. This makes them slow to commit, as they fear that, by being in a relationship, they can't still be their spontaneous self. They're happiest in relationships that are very flexible and allow Sagittarius the opportunity to have that personal space whenever the spirit moves them.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19)

Capricorn is the most ambitious sign in the zodiac. They're driven and hardworking and don't stop until they achieve their goals. So, naturally, they need a little me time to recharge those Capricorn batteries. The good news is they aren't afraid to speak up and let their partner know that they need to take a break and just bask in some solitude. If your Capricorn partner says they need some “me time” don't take it personally; that's just Cap doing a little reset and relaxation.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18)

Aquarius is very content in their own company. This is part of the reason they're rarely in a rush to settle down. As such, they're very accustomed to having a life that's compartmentalized into times where they're social and others when they can be alone to focus on their interests and decompress. When they enter into a relationship, they do change that balance between the two times a bit, but don't expect them to give up all their time, because Aquarius needs plenty of personal space.

The key thing to remember with all these signs is that just because they ask for some space or time, that's not a sign they're losing interest in you. If anything, this time will enable them to take care of themselves so they can focus their energy on you the rest of the time.