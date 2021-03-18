For some people, being in a relationship means they want to be with their partner all the time. They want to do everything together, go everywhere together, and spend every moment together. While there's nothing wrong with that if it feels right to you, it's not the ideal situation for everyone. In fact, the perception that this is what a relationship looks like might make commitment scary, particularly if you're someone who needs plenty of "me time" whether you're single or coupled up. If that's the case, consider dating one of the zodiac signs who are independent in relationships.

These signs share your desire to have some alone time and want to maintain their autonomy even when "me" becomes "we." They're typically (but not always, ahem, Aries) the sort who are slow to commit in general because independence is so important to them, and they want to make sure that, by entering into a relationship, they won't be expected to give it up. But once they find that person who gets them and respects their boundaries, they can make for awesome partners who are just as understanding about their partner's desire for freedom. If that's your ideal partnership, then keep an eye out for these self-reliant signs.

Aries (March 21 — April 19)

Aries is one of the most independent signs in the zodiac, and yet they also tend to jump into relationships fairly quickly. This sounds like a contradiction, but it comes from their impulsive side. Aries gets very intrigued and excited by things, especially if there's a bit of a challenge, thanks to their connection to Mars, the planet associated with passion and aggression. Aries lives for the pursuit. Once in a relationship, though, they require the freedom to still be their spontaneous self. They want a partner who can keep up with them, but who also gives them the space to do their own thing.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20)

Gemini is a people person. They're socially driven, thanks to their connection to Mercury, the planet associated with communication, and often have a big, evolving friend group. They're also very curious and have little tolerance for boredom, which always keeps them on the move. As a result, Gemini is best partnered with people who not only have the quick wit to keep up with their banter, but who very much have their own thing going so they have new experiences and stories to share when they're together. Gemini is a “distance makes the heart grow fonder” type.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21)

Sagittarius has a reputation of being hard (if not impossible) to catch simply because they're so independent. They're in relationships because they want to be, not because they need to be, and they can't be forced to stay in any situation that they aren't happy with. The harder you try to hold onto Sag, the quicker they’ll find an exit. They're best coupled up with people who share their independent streak and encourage them to go out and pursue their passions — someone who accepts them and their wild-at-heart spirit and won't try to lock them down.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18)

Aquarius places a high value on their freedom because they tend to not go along with the usual crowd and feel confined by any pressure to conform. They blaze their own trail, so they're used to and comfortable with going it alone. While Aquarius has no trouble catching the eye of would-be suitors, it takes a very specific type of person to get their attention in return. It has to be someone who sees and appreciates them for who they are and won't try to change them. Their ideal match also needs to be someone who understands that Aquarius requires personal time to recharge and do their own thing without any guilt trips.

Did you find yourself nodding your head along in agreement with any of these signs' ideal relationship dynamics? If so, they might be the perfect fit for your independent spirit, too.