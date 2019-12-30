Some couples love being together 24/7. They include one another in every activity and are happiest in each other’s company. While there's nothing wrong with being attached at the hip, other couples can consider this closeness their worst nightmare. They need space, and a lot of it. They thrive on the freedom to do what they want, when they want, and enjoy the ability to have experiences on their own. If you identify with these needs, then dating one of the zodiac signs who are more independent partners is going to be your jam.

These signs are perfectly happy spending time apart from their SOs, pursuing their own interests and encouraging their partners to do the same. They often develop a reputation for being fearful of commitment, when in reality, they'd be happy to commit to someone who understands and respects their boundaries as independent spirits. In other words, if you're looking for a SO who doesn't expect you to spend every free moment you have with them, then these signs might just be the self-reliant sweeties of your dreams.

Aries (March 21 — April 19)

Aries is well known for being highly independent. This sign, ruled by Mars (the planet associated with passion and aggression), is always on the lookout for new adventures and challenges. While they'd love to have a partner who's happy to come along for the ride, they don’t need or expect to be in-step with their SO at all times. In fact, they're happiest when they can strike a balance of couple time and alone time. As passionate as Aries can be when they're with their partner, they tend to be off doing their own thing at a moment's notice when the impulse strikes them.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20)

Thanks to Gemini’s ruling planet Mercury, which is associated with communication, this sign is highly social. They have a deep interest in other people and an insatiable curiosity about life. When Gemini is in a relationship, they need plenty of freedom to roam and explore whatever catches their attention. This can manifest in moving from hobby to hobby as their interests are piqued, forming social groups that stimulate them mentally through discussion, or seeking out activities that encourage their analytical side. While they also require a partner who challenges them and keeps them on their toes, Gemini is best paired with other independent signs that recognize and understand their need for personal space and the freedom to explore.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21)

Sagittarius has a reputation for being fickle, as this sign tends to fall into infatuation quickly and move on just as fast. This is often tied to their need for freedom and independence. If they feel trapped in any way, they push back and run, almost like a reflex. However, when they find someone who understands they'll always be a bit wild at heart and highly independent, they can be happily partnered up for the long haul.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18)

Aquarius is ruled by Uranus, the planet associated with freedom, so it's no surprise they're the most independent and rebellious sign in the zodiac. They're perfectly content in their own company because they tend to think that other people don't really "get" them. Rather than trying to be something they're not in order to “fit in,” Aquarius does their own thing and lets their unique and intriguing spirit draw the right people for them, to them. As a result, part of being the perfect fit for an Aquarius is respecting this sign's need for personal space and the freedom to pursue their passions and interests without judgment or guilt.

In the end, the amount of independence and personal space anyone needs is their call. There are no wrong answers, only what feels right. So, if what feels right to you is plenty of quality alone time and personal space to just do you, these are the freedom-loving zodiac signs to swipe right on.