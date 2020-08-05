It’s really hard to not fall for Leo. They're larger than life, warm, friendly, and loyal. Sure, they do need a lot of attention, but even then they're just so charming you can't help but shrug your shoulders and say that's just Leo being Leo. Even the zodiac signs least compatible with Leo can't help but crush on them, albeit from a safe distance.

But for those who do fit well with this sign, you couldn’t ask for a bigger or more loving heart. Leos love to be in love, and they don't hold back or play games when they care about someone. They aren’t afraid to speak their mind and they aren't cynical about love, so you always know where you stand with them. They're loyal to the point of ignoring red flags, but you can also always count on Leo to have your back. They're full of optimism and verve for life, which is contagious and so fun to be around. As a fire sign, Leo's full of passion and has a big personality. For some, that might be a challenge, as they tend to need to be dominant in the relationship. They also thrive on attention and, like their ruling heavenly body the Sun, they expect everything to revolve around them. Fortunately, they balance this with their charisma, wit, and truly generous spirit.

While Leo makes for a great partner, they don’t always click with everyone. And if you happen to be one of these signs, a Leo love just might be a bit of a challenge for you.

Taurus & Leo

PeopleImages/E+/Getty Images

Leo and Taurus both share an appreciation for luxury and living the good life, so they can have a great time together since they share a lifestyle. However, the problem comes when these two strong-willed signs begin to butt heads. Both are accustomed to getting their way and have a strong stubborn streak, so neither is willing to give in just for the sake of making peace. Plus, for the more reserved Taurus, Leo’s constant need of attention can wear thin quickly, causing Taurus to withdraw, which Leo finds very hurtful. Overall, this match is a tricky one that only works when both sides are willing to give in a little.

Scorpio & Leo

For both Leo and Scorpio, loyalty is everything, so you would think that they'd be an ideal match. After all, they're both so dynamic and sexually uninhibited their connection should be fire. However, in their case, it's just a little too much passion and power, which results in a struggle instead of an easy balance. Leo's love of attention is the perfect breeding ground for jealousy in Scorpio, and Leo tires quickly of being questioned — and by Scorpio’s seemingly unwarranted anger and frustration. For these two to make a lasting connection, communication is everything. Scorpio has to be honest about what they're feeling and Leo has to focus on being empathetic and understanding of those feelings.

Capricorn & Leo

Maksym Panchuk / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

Leo and Capricorn have power couple potential — that is if they can get on the same page. That's where things get tricky for those two, as they have vastly different outlooks about life. It's a case of the optimist versus the pragmatist. Capricorn's the ultimate earth sign, believing in structure, rules, and putting in hard work to achieve a goal. Leo, on the other hand, goes with the flow; they believe that positivity attracts positivity and that things have a way of working themselves out for the best. Because Leo's so charismatic, that belief tends to come true, but for Capricorn, that kind of attitude is everything wrong with the world. It's easy for resentment to grow between these two if they can’t accept and appreciate the other for their differences and recognize the inherent strengths in both of their approaches to life.

While these signs may technically be the “least compatible,” this doesn’t mean they can’t make things work. It may take a little more effort to get on the same page, but astrology's a guideline, not a hard and fast rule, so don't count a Leo love affair out completely.