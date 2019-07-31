According to western astrology, Leo is the fifth sign of the zodiac and a totally frisky one at that. Don't be fooled by this lion's leadership ability — Leo likes to get down and dirty, especially over the phone. Of course, if you're looking for some sexy texts to send a Leo, anything with a compliment will do the trick.

"Leo is the sign of the self and ego," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Elite Daily. "They tend to be extra in bed. But, hey — who doesn't like drama in between the sheets?"

Leo the lion is the king of the jungle. They are generous in spirit but ultimately do their best work when all the attention is on them. Though Leo lives to be extra, no one wants to get a completely unsolicited sext. Making sure that you and your boo are on the same page about sexy texting IRL is super important before hitting send. From telling Leo what you want to do to them to do, to describing what you love about their body, a sexy text will give this fire sign a major mood boost.

Stardust shares five tempting texts to send your lusty Leo.

1. "I just got a hot new sex toy. Want to come over and watch me play?" Sending over a sultry invitation can be a great way to get this lion feeling hot and heavy. Stardust suggests inviting your Leo over to see you break in a new vibrator or asking your partner to get frisky on film or in front of a mirror, then suggesting you watch it together on a big screen.

2. "Let’s talk about you — and masturbate together." When Samantha Jones famously said, "I love you, but I love me more," she was probably describing a Leo's romantic status. Sending them direct compliments or generally offering to talk about them IRL will make Leo feel totally doted on. Stardust suggests telling Leo how good they look naked or how much you're picturing yourself with them. If you're feeling super frisky, Stardust attests that describing a threesome, with your Leo and someone who looks like your Leo, could be added fun.

3. "Enough about what I'm gonna do to you. Tell me what you're going to do to me." Leo loves the limelight. Whether IRL or over the phone, they're going to want the chance to take the main stage. If you started off the sexy texting, or you talked about what you want to do, make room for your Leo to really take the mic. Asking what they want to do to you or what turns them on will give them all the attention they crave.

4. "I'm going to make sure you're fulfilled, then we can work on me." If your Leo started off the conversation talking about what they're going to do to you or they've been pretty generous, expressing that you want to put all the attention on them will totally drive Leo wild. Though you and your boo may switch off who gets the bulk of the lovin' or you may have your own rhythm going, telling your Leo directly that you want to prioritize their pleasure will make them totally hot.