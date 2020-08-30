Now that Leo season is officially behind us, you'll want to spoil the special lion in your life and shower them with all the love and adoration they deserve as they mourn the end of their favorite time of year. Since Leos are drawn to romantic gestures, both big and small, it's never a bad time to brainstorm ways to make them feel special and appreciated. If you're in need of some sweet song lyrics to send your Leo partner, here are some recommendations.

1. "I need your love. And I'm dying for the rush', cause my heart ain't got enough. I need your touch." — Dua Lipa, "Genesis"

2. "Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment. I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so? Didn't even notice, no punches left to roll with. You got to keep me focused, you want it, say so." — Doja Cat, "Say So"

3. "It ain't my fault that I'm out here gettin' loose. Gotta blame it on the Goose. Gotta blame it on my juice, baby. It ain't my fault that I'm out here makin' news. I'm the pudding in the proof." — Lizzo, "Juice"

4. "Strawberries on a summer evenin'. Baby, you're the end of June. I want your belly and that summer feelin'. Getting washed away in you. Breathe me in, breathe me out, I don't know if I could ever go without, watermelon sugar high." — Harry Styles "Watermelon Sugar"

5. "Everybody got so much to say. Every time we push it away. Every day, a new reason to stay'. Cause we got a bigger love. Won't ever give it up." — John Legend, "Bigger Love"

Shutterstock

6. "If all of the kings had their queens on the throne, we would pop champagne and raise a toast. To all of the queens who are fighting alone, baby, you're not dancin' on your own." — Ava Max, "Kings & Queens"

7. "So, lock the door and throw out the key. Can't fight this no more, it's just you and me. And there's nothin' I, nothin' I, I can do, I'm stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you. So, go ahead and drive me insane. Baby, run your mouth, I still wouldn't change." — Ariana Grande ft. Justin Bieber, "Stuck with U"

8. "Oh, and baby I'm fist fighting with fire, just to get close to you. Can we burn something, babe? And I run for miles just to get a taste. Must be love on the brain that's got me feeling this way." — Rihanna, "Love On The Brain"

9. "Baby it's you. You're the one I love, you're the one I need, you're the only one I see. Come on baby it's you, you're the one that gives your all, you're the one I can always call." — Beyoncé, "Love On Top"

10. "Jump in the Cadillac, girl, let's put some miles on it. Anything you want, just to put a smile on you. You deserve it baby, you deserve it all, and I'm gonna give it to you. Gold jewelry shining so bright, strawberry champagne on ice." — Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"

11. "And when I felt like I was an old cardigan under someone's bed, you put me on and said I was your favorite. To kiss in cars and downtown bars was all we needed." — Taylor Swift, "Cardigan"

12. "So honey now, take me into your loving arms. Kiss me under the light of a thousand stars. Place your head on my beating heart. I'm thinking out loud. Maybe we found love right where we are." — Ed Sheeran, "Thinking Out Loud"

13. "I could make you happy, make your dreams come true. There's nothing that I wouldn't do. Go to the ends of this Earth for you, to make you feel my love, oh yes, to make you feel my love." — Adele, "Make You Feel My Love"

14. "I’d buy you Rogaine when you start losing all your hair. Sew on patches to all you tear, cause I love you more than I could ever promise." — Ingrid Michaelson, "The Way I Am"

15. "My last made me feel like I would never try again, but when I saw you, I felt something I never felt. Come closer, I'll give you all my love. If you treat me right, baby, I'll give you everything." — Trevor Daniel, "Falling"

Even just a small gesture, like texting your partner lyrics to a sweet song that makes you think about them, can mean so much. It doesn’t have to mushy gushy romantic, either. Anything that makes you smile at the thought of giving your partner a gigantic hug will show them they're on your mind.