It's a new decade and a time for new beginnings — especially for all the celebrity couples poised to tie the knot in 2020. Last year saw a lot of celebrity engagements, and you know what comes after love: marriage! While I should be focusing on my New Year's resolutions, I've instead spent most of my time trying to figure out all the celebrity weddings that might happen in 2020. Celebrities can be secretive, after all, and while some already have their dates set in stone, others are still shrouded in mystery (probably because they don't want me showing up on their big day, pretending to be a member of the catering staff).

A few celebs have already said "I do" in 2020. Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan married Michael Kopech, her professional baseball pitcher boo, on Jan. 4. Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow and Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters walked down the aisle on Jan. 20. But who will be next? Though I've got my money on a few different couples, I've rounded up the 12 celebrity pairs most likely to exchange vows in the next 12 months. (Fingers crossed that I'm right, because I can't wait until 2021 for some of these nuptials!)

Debby Ryan & Josh Dun Paul Redmond/WireImage/Getty Images Insatiable star Debby Ryan and Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun announced their engagement on Dec. 22, 2018 after dating on and off since 2013. To share the news, the couple posted matching engagement pics taken in an adorable treehouse in New Zealand on their Instagrams. In his post, Dun called Ryan his "dude for life," while in her own post, Ryan called Dun her "forever dude." During a February 2019 interview with W, Ryan said she'd already "met with a few wedding planners." She told the NY Post right around the same time that she would be taking the reins on the wedding planning. "It's me conceptualizing and him saying yes or no," she explained, later adding, "If it was up to me, I would have a 20-person wedding." The couple hasn't announced a date yet, but since they've already been planning for nearly a year, I imagine it can't be far off.

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom The day after Valentine's Day 2019, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom took to Instagram to make their engagement news public with matching posts. "full bloom," Perry captioned her explanatory selfie, which showed off her new flower-shaped bling, while Bloom captioned his own pic, "Lifelines." The singer and the actor dated on and off for more than three years before deciding to make things official. Perry and Bloom originally planned to have a winter wedding in December 2019, but "they changed the timing due to the location they want," according to a source for US Weekly. A source for People also said, "They don’t seem stressed about [the wedding], though. It will be a fun celebration with family and friends." Will 2020 be the year it happens? It sure seems like it!

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Jerod Harris/FilmMagic/Getty Images After a little over two years of dating, baseball legend A-Rod popped the question, and unsurprisingly, J. Lo said yes. On March 9, 2019, the loved-up couple posted matching Instagram pics to show off J. Lo's new rock, with A-Rod captioning his post, "she said yes," and J. Lo captioning her post with a series of heart emojis. Three days later, A-Rod shared a few more engagement photos, including a pic of him down on one knee. In September 2019, Lopez told Entertainment Tonight that she and Rodriguez were still in the early stages of wedding planning. "We're talking about it, but we don't have any firm plans... and we're talking about a lot of places, but I don't know yet," she said. As of September, the two also had yet to pick a date, so only time will tell whether the nuptials will take place this year.

Issa Rae & Louis Diame Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rumors first surfaced that Insecure star Issa Rae was engaged to her longtime boyfriend Louis Diame when she appeared on the cover of Essence in March wearing a big sparkler on her ring finger. Less than a week later, her Insecure costars Jay Ellis and Yvonne Orji spilled the beans to Entertainment Weekly at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards on March 30. "We're very excited for her," Orji said, with Ellis adding, "We all found out in different ways because we're all on different text chains." Though Rae still hasn't confirmed the engagement herself (after the NAACP Image Awards, she posted an Insta Story saying, "I didn’t confirm sh*t"), her brother, Lamine Diop, revealed to Us Weekly at the premiere of Little in April that the engagement happened "around the holidays." He added, "She's so low-key too — for real! I found out, like, a couple days later, so we're just gonna let her lead the way." Chances are that if a wedding is in the works, Rae isn't going to tell anyone about it.

Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images ScarJo's publicist confirmed to the Associated Press on May 19, 2019, that she and SNL cast member Colin Jost (whom she met on the set of SNL in 2017) were officially engaged, adding that they hadn't yet set a date for the nuptials. A few months later, the actor debuted her sparkly new ring at Comic-Con. While the private couple still hasn't announced a date or location for the upcoming wedding, ScarJo did make clear during an October 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon that Michael Che was banned from hosting Jost's bachelor party. "I feel like if he throws it, it's going to be, like, by the Port Authority," she joked.

Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams FilmMagic/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images On July 16, 2019, Modern Family star Sarah Hyland and The Bachelorette alum Wells Adams announced they would be tying the knot after almost two years of dating. Hyland shared some gorgeous pics from their beachside proposal in Fiji on Instagram, captioning her post, "That can't eat, can't sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff." Adams also shared a video from the day on Insta, which he captioned, "I'll be Johnny, you be June. But forever." At the 2019 People's Choice Awards in November, Hyland said that she and her hubby are in no rush to walk down the aisle. "We have not set a date or anything," she told E! News on the red carpet. "We're trying to really just enjoy being engaged." However, soon after her engagement, Hyland confessed she was "lying in bed stalking wedding and bridal Instagram accounts while watching Say Yes to the Dress," so the big day is definitely on her mind.

Cressida Bonas & Harry Wentworth-Stanley On Aug. 18, 2019, property developer Harry Wentworth-Stanley took to Instagram to announce his engagement to actor and model Cressida Bonas, whom he met at Leeds University (and who also happens to be Prince Harry's ex). "We getting married," he captioned the cute engagement selfie, which was taken in Nantucket. According to the Evening Standard, Bonas told them in January 2020 that she and Wentworth-Stanley want to get married in the winter but haven't started planning yet. "I am not the most organized person — I won't have those graphs that some brides do," she said, later adding that she and Wentworth-Stanley aren't "traditional people" and don't want an elaborate affair. Here's what I really want to know: Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make the guest list?

Jonah Hill & Gianna Santos Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On Sept. 3, 2019, a representative for Jonah Hill told Page Six that the actor had proposed to beauty content manager Gianna Santos, his girlfriend of one year. While the notoriously low-profile couple has yet to talk about the engagement or any wedding plan themselves, Hill's younger sister, actor Beanie Feldstein, did express her excitement at the 2020 Golden Globes in January. "Oh, my god, I mean, he's my best friend in the world, so I'm always excited for him," she told Us Weekly. This couple is so secretive I wouldn't be surprised if they had a casual wedding this weekend.

Adam DeVine & Chloe Bridges After nearly five years of dating, actors Adam DeVine and Chloe Bridges shared their engagement on Oct. 24, 2019, posting cute photos from the day on Insta. "I love this man with my whole heart and I am so excited to be with him forever," Bridges gushed in her post, while DeVine joked in his own post that he would "be there for the cake tasting." The following month, DeVine chatted with Us Weekly about the wedding-planning process. "It's so daunting," he confessed. "I mean, it took me years to get into a jewelry store. How long is it going to take me to plan an entire wedding?" A 2020 celebration might be too ambitious if DeVine is in charge, but perhaps these two will put together a wedding before the year is up.

Emma Stone & Dave McCary Speculation about Emma Stone and Dave McCary's possible engagement began in April 2019, when Stone was spotted wearing a ring on that finger, but the rumors were never confirmed. Finally, on Dec. 4, 2019, the SNL writer announced on Instagram that he'd proposed to his girlfriend of two years, actor Emma Stone, and he captioned his post with a simple heart emoji. The couple has yet to discuss the engagement, much less a wedding date, but I'm holding out hope that it will happen sometime in 2020.

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic/Getty Images No, don't worry, you didn't miss it — Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton still aren't engaged. The couple has been together since they met on the set of The Voice in 2015, and according to a March 2019 report from Us Weekly, the two want to get married — but there was a complication. Stefani wants to have a church wedding, and according to a source for the magazine, she must first have her previous marriage annulled "so she can marry Blake and have it be recognized by the church." However, according to a new report from Us Weekly in January 2020, the couple plans to get married whether or not they have the church's approval. Though "she very much wants the marriage to be recognized by the church," according to an insider, the process has caused some "tense moments" between her and Shelton, and they're both tired of waiting to say "I do." Are those wedding bells I hear?

Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images In an unprecedented move, The Bachelor alum Colton Underwood broke things off with the runners-up, Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin, after Cassie Randolph elected to leave the show during his season, as she was overwhelmed by the possibility of a proposal. However, the two reconciled, and rather than getting engaged, they've decided to take the relationship at their own pace. After the season finale aired in March 2019, the couple appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where — on behalf of the network — Kimmel presented Underwood with a Neil Lane engagement ring to use when he and Randolph were ready. In a Sept. 25 Instagram post, Randolph told fans, "Colton and I are very happy and our relationship is in a good place. Is our relationship perfect? No, it is very normal with its ups and downs and compromises." Will this be the year Underwood presents Randolph with that Neil Lane ring? We'll just have to wait and see!