Congrats to any of you The Voice fans who've been hoping for some nuptials between your two favorite judges because Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton reportedly aren't waiting to get married! As astute fans already know, the holdup on their engagement has reportedly been Stefani trying to get her marriage to ex husband Gavin Rossdale annulled by the Catholic church. But, according to Us Weekly as of Jan. 22, Stefani has reportedly decided she will be marrying Shelton with or without the church's approval. (Elite Daily reached out to sources for both Shelton and Stefani and did not hear back in time for publication).

“She very much wants the marriage to be recognized by the church,” the source reportedly explained to Us Weekly, also noting that Stefani is apparently aware her partner is getting antsy to make a trip down the aisle. In fact, Shelton is reportedly so antsy that the source reportedly said Stefani's reported commitment to waiting for the church to finalize her annulment has apparently created “tense moments” between them.

To be clear, Stefani and Shelton are still not even engaged. Back in March 2019, Us Weekly reported the two were holding off on making things official until Stefani was able to take care of things with the church. “Gwen’s religion has always been extremely important to her, and Blake is completely supportive of this," a source reportedly told the publication at the time.

Even back then, the source reportedly noted that Stefani had already “began the formal process” of having church officials annul her marriage to Rossdale so that she could "marry Blake and have it be recognized by the church.”

Rossdale and Stefani announced they'd be ending their 20-year relationship in August 2015 after rumors surfaced of Rossdale reportedly having an affair with their nanny. Just a month prior, in July 2015, Shelton and Miranda Lambert announced that they, too, would be ending their marriage. By November 2015, tabloids were reporting on a romance between Shelton and Stefani.

Yes, it would be great for their fans to get to see them tie the knot in the near future. But what really matters is that the couple is doing what's right for them, right?