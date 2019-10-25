Adam Devine & Chloe Bridges Got Engaged & Their Instagrams Are Too Funny

In today’s super endearing celebrity news… Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges are engaged! The couple has decided to tie the knot after four years of dating. They announced the engagement on Oct. 24 in a series of hilariously candid Instagram photos, along with personalized captions that will melt your heart. I love seeing two people who are clearly obsessed with each other just out here living their best lives. True love is possible, people!

Devine popped the question during the weekend prior, and the couple posed for photos on a boat… which Devine was also apparently trying to drive, hence the awkward attempted kisses and laughter. “We are doing it!! I love this man with my whole heart and I am so excited to be with him forever,” Bridges wrote on Instagram. “I’ve known we had a special connection since we first met (well FIRST I liked the way his butt looked in his jeans and the way he made me laugh and the fact that his backpack was monogrammed which seemed VERY adult to me five years ago) and I quickly learned that he is the kindest, funniest, most incredible man I’ve ever met. I’m so proud to be his girl and will be even prouder to be his wife. Let’s do this baby @andybovine.” She also showed off her sparkling engagement ring — which I hope to see more photos of ASAP, because it looks beautiful.

Devine gave his followers a few more details about how the proposal went down. “She said yes! Well actually she said ‘ahh Adam’ and then kissed me but I’m pretty sure that means YES!,” the actor and comedian wrote in his own Instagram post. “I love Chloe more than anything and I’m so excited to spend the rest of my life with her amazing self.” He went on to imagine their future together: “You are my best friend and I’m thrilled you want to get old and wrinkly with me! You’ll be less wrinkly. I’m gonna look like a Saint Bernard.” It was typical Adam Devine comedic material, which made it all the more fun.

Fans of the couple aren’t surprised to see them take this step — they’ve been blessing the world with candid photos, laughs, and general cuteness since they first started dating in 2015. Bridges and Devine met filming the horror movie The Final Girls in late 2014, and in the months after that, they dropped hints on social media that they were hanging out outside of work. At the time, Bridges was playing Sydney Driscoll on Pretty Little Liars, and Devine was in the midst of starring in the Pitch Perfect movies. They’ve been inseparable ever since.

Just a few weeks before the engagement, Devine was asked by Billy Bush on Extra TV if he planned to propose. The star dodged the question with a smile, almost hinting that he had something in the works. And now it’s official! While the wedding details haven’t been confirmed, I’m sure fans will get more intel in the coming months. And in the meantime, I’ll be swooning over this sweetness on my Instagram feed. Love to see it.