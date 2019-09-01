How many Harrys is too many Harrys? Trick question — the limit does not exist. Stunning British model and actress Cressida Bonas dated Prince Harry before he found love with Meghan Markle, and now Bonas has made things official with her own longtime beau, who just so happens to also be named Harry. Who is Cressida Bonas' fiancé, Harry Wentworth-Stanley, you ask? He may not have a title, but Wentworth-Stanley has plenty of royal connections of his own — and he is also soon to have Bonas' hand in marriage, which, TBH, is just as good as a crown.

Are you ready for this? Wentworth-Stanley met Prince William back in June 2018 when they participated in the Row for James team, which raised money for the foundation set up in honor of Wentworth-Stanley's brother James, who died by suicide in 2006. His stepfather — George Mountbatten, 4th Marquess of Milford Haven — is also Queen Elizabeth‘s cousin. Wethworth-Stanley's journalist mother was a good friend of Princess Diana, and she's also close with Sarah Ferguson, which meant that her son inevitably became friends with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. So yeah, you could say that Bonas' new fiancé is almost a member of the royal family himself.

As well as being royally well-connected and running James' Place, Wentworth-Stanley works for a London-based real estate firm named Savills as an property developer, according to his profile on the company’s website. He joined the firm in 2012 after graduating from Leeds University and has been with the company ever since. It was while he was studying at Leeds that he met Bonas, who studied dance at the university. Though they split up after Wentworth-Stanley went abroad for a year, they eventually found their way back to each other, which basically means that they're meant to be. After all, Prince William and Kate Middleton (who had a very similar courtship) worked out pretty well.

Soon after breaking up with one Harry, Bonas found herself on the arm of another Harry — that Harry being Prince Harry. Casual rebound relationship, right? Princess Eugenie, who also happens to be a friend of Bonas, introduced the actress to her cousin, and the two dated for nearly two years before their "amicable" breakup in April 2014, according to People. "It’s very sad but they have decided to split up," a source told the magazine. "This is an amicable decision and they are very much still the best of friends but they have decided to go their separate ways."

And this wasn't one of those situations where they said they'd stay friends but then avoid each other for the rest of time — Bonas even attended Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May 2018. She didn't attend the wedding with Wentworth-Stanley, but according to The Sun, Bonas reached out to her college sweetheart once it was clear that life as a princess was not for her. As of January 2019, Cosmopolitan reported that the two had been back together for over two years, and on Aug. 19, Wentworth-Stanley decided to pop the question and make it official.

Philanthropist, property developer, and pretty darn handsome to boot, I'd say that Harry Wentworth-Stanley is quite the catch. Congrats to the lovebirds, and I'm looking forward to receiving my wedding invite.