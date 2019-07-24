Apparently Saturday Night Love is paying their co-head writer well because Scarlett Johansson’s engagement ring from Colin Jost was not cheap. Well, at least Alicia Davis, the VP of Merchandise at Shane Co. doesn't think so. "Scarlett's 11ct light-brown diamond looks to be a spin on two stone shapes, mixing an oval and pear to create an elegant egg shape," she explains. "We can estimate a ring like this to be priced over $400,000."

Yep. It's not just estimated to be $400,000. It's estimated to be over $400,000. For those of you who don't necessarily have math brains, that puts it closer to half a million dollars. So... yeah, it's not cheap.

While the extremely private couple shared the news of their engagement with the Associated Press on May 19, Johansson did not publicly wear her ring until she made an appearance on a Marvel Studios panel during Comic-Con 2019 on July 20.

Upon first seeing the ring, two things come to mind. First and foremost, the diamond is gigantic. It's not just like celebrity big. It's massive. Second, it's unlike any other ring you've ever seen. The diamond isn't quite white and clear like the ones we're typically used to seeing, it's a totally different shape from anything we've seen before, and the band is definitely different.

Here it is in all of its unique glory:

If you look closely, you can spot it dangling off of Johansson's finger here:

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"Scarlett’s ring is unique for several reasons, including the diamond color and ceramic band," says Davis. "But the most distinctive feature is the diamond shape, which resembles a blend of an oval and pear-shaped diamond."

First let's talk about the diamond. "Scarlett's ring, though truly one-of-a-kind in style and design, is a great reflection of the elongated shape trend that we're seeing with everyday brides," Davis explains. "Ovals and pear shapes are two of the most popular right now because of the way they lengthen the finger, creating a more slender finger and larger-looking diamond."

As for the band, Davis believes it is "a ceramic band that’s been fused with yellow gold." Why fuse it? "The ceramic is a more fragile material, so by fusing it with a hard metal like gold, you’re creating a fashion-forward look that’s also suitable for everyday wear," she explains.

OK, so the ring definitely looks like it's one-of-a-kind design, but is it actually? "It’s hard to say whether or not the ring was custom designed for her, as a writer from The Adventurine relates it to a James de Givency ring that was shown at the TEFAF fair," says Davis. "Scarlett’s ring could have either been inspired by the high-fashion design or be in fact the very same ring."

No matter what the case, the important thing is that Johansson likes it. And the most important thing is that she and Jost are in love and ready to spend the rest of their lives together. So, so exciting. Congrats to the happy couple!