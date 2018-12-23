I honestly can't think of anything more romantic than getting engaged during the holiday season, and apparently, Josh Dun, the drummer of Twenty One Pilots, thinks so, too. The renowned percussionist proposed to his girlfriend, Insatiable's Debby Ryan, and he did it in the best way possible. So, if you haven't already seen the adorable photos, Debby Ryan and Josh Dun are engaged after a super romantic proposal in a New Zealand treehouse. I don't know about you, but I'm so incredibly envious.

Saturday, Dec. 22 was a seriously momentous day for Josh Dun and Debby Ryan. Dun posted a super sweet photo series to his Instagram, showing him proposing to Ryan in a tree house in New Zealand. In the first photo, Dun is dressed in all black, grinning, and he's down on one knee, while Ryan is in a long, black floral dress, also sporting a gigantic smile. In the next photo, Ryan is crying happy tears and showing off her gorgeous diamond ring. There are two other super sweet photos of the couple getting snuggly together, and the last photo in the series shows an outside snapshot of the treehouse. It was a fantastic spherical wooden structure hanging in the treetops, and the caption reads, "I found a tree house in the woods in New Zealand and proposed to my girl. She my dude for life. I love you Debby." UGH, my heart can't handle this.

Ryan then proceeded to post a series of incredibly heartwarming pics to her Instagram Story, too. One of the photos shows her and Dun snuggling alongside her brother and sister and law, who — according to the Story — were flown out to celebrate her engagement as a surprise. She reposted another Story from her brother, showing her and Dun kissing, with the caption, "so happy for these gentlemen!" Another shows Dun and Ryan getting cuddly in a restaurant, and finally, my favorite is a pic of the couple standing in the treehouse in front of the tree trunk, where she's showing off her ring and he's kissing her on the cheek. TBH it's so cute, and I highly recommend checking out the screenshots for yourself, below.

The former Disney star also proceeded to tweet about the engagement, where she included four of the super cute pics. The caption enthusiastically reads, "I said yes! Well technically I said “NO WAY” twice but I meant yes" LOL, I love it. I would have reacted in the same exact way, TBH, and clearly, she's very excited. It's totally melting my heart.

Ryan and Dun began dating in 2013, per Entertainment Tonight. Even though they were on-and-off as a couple in the years between then and the engagement on Dec. 22, it seems like things are going better than ever now. Back in August 2018, Ryan confirmed to The Sydney Morning Herald that the couple was together. Cut to Saturday, Dec. 22, and the couple is still together — and he put a ring on it.

OK, f'real though... has there ever been a better couple? I don't know about you, but I'm totally and utterly obsessed with the two of them. TBH, the proposal was way too good.

Well y'all, if there were such thing as a "cutest engagement award," it would undoubtedly be given to Josh Dun and Debbie Ryan — no ifs, ands, or buts. Between the adorable engagement pics (and obviously the fact it happened in a New Zealand tree house), the two of them definitely slayed the love game. Best wishes to the happy couple, and I'll totally keep an eye out for my wedding invite.