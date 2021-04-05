Here's The TikTok Recipe You Should Try, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

With new TikTok recipes being created every day, it can be a challenge to know where to begin. From breakfast to dessert and all the meals and snacks in between, the recipe options go on and on — but the TikTok recipe you should try, based on your zodiac sign, is the perfect place to start. Whether you're a fire sign looking for something short and sweet, or an earth sign who likes time-consuming meals layered with cheese, there's something on the social media app for everyone. Each recipe allows you to get creative, with so many different options of how you can create your dish with a special twist.

With viral recipes overcoming the internet, some recipes will call out to you more than others. For cardinal signs, you're looking for something quick and tasty; fixed signs prefer time-consuming projects; and mutable signs prefer to go with the flow. Thankfully, TikTok has got you covered no matter how you identify, or how hard to please your tastebuds might be. If you've been waiting for the right time to give a TikTok recipe a shot, or thought they'd be more difficult so you never considered trying one before, this is your opportunity. Here is the TikTok recipe you should try, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries: Corona Sunrise

As the first sign of the zodiac, you like super quick and easy drinks that pack a big punch. The corona sunrise TikTok recipe could be a great one for you to try (if you're 21 and up), because it puts an interesting twist on a tequila sunrise by adding beer and grenadine syrup (a non-alcoholic mixture made with pomegranate juice). Start by drinking the beer, or pouring it into a separate glass, until it's below the bottleneck, then add a splash of grenadine, tequila, and OJ, and give it a swirl to mix it up, which will display a beautiful sunset gradient with all of the mentioned ingredients. If you do have time to spice it up, add a Tajín rim and lime wedge as a garnish.

Taurus: Dalgona Coffee

Whipped dalgona coffee is one of the OG TikTok recipes and puts a creative spin on your normal cup of joe, with a little extra sugar for your sweet tooth. (You are Venus-ruled, after all.) As the sign that prioritizes luxury over everything, this drink is aesthetically pleasing and savory, just how you like it. The 20-minute recipe makes it quick and easy, while still allowing you to take advantage of that caffeine boost you're looking for. Your desire to find the beauty in everything, even the little things, can be found in this delicious beverage. Not a coffee drinker? That’s OK. You can make a whipped matcha latte the same way.

Gemini: Spaghetti Cupcakes

As the curious-minded air sign of the zodiac, you're all about trying new things, even if they sound a little strange. The TikTok recipe for spaghetti cupcakes takes a well-known pasta dish and bakes it in a cupcake tin for a bite-sized snack. You can get creative by adding your favorite cheeses and sauces, there's really no right or wrong way to do it. Your lighthearted nature suits this dish perfectly.

Cancer: Braided Salmon

As the nurturer of the zodiac, you're a big fan of feeding your friends and family, and make everything with love. This recipe for braided salmon requires you to slice a salmon filet into three strips, and weave each piece together like you're braiding hair. To top it off, you can add shrimp and crab meat for extra deliciousness. Your cardinal nature tends to be eager to whip up a delicious dish, especially with seafood. This dinner option will go over so well with your loved ones, they'll be asking you to braid some more. With any leftover salmon, you could even make your friends and fam Emily Mariko’s viral salmon bowl.

Leo: Baked Feta Pasta

Baked feta pasta is super simple to make, but it's beautiful and aesthetically pleasing enough to look like it took a lot of time. As someone with an eye for a good aesthetic, taking time to get this dish just right is the perfect task for you. It primarily includes pasta, feta cheese, and tomatoes, plus there's a variety of different ingredients you can add to get the look — and taste — you're going for. If you're looking for a way to display your creative gifts, look no further. Plus, this viral recipe really put baked pasta dishes on the map (or TikTok FYP). As someone who is happy in the spotlight, you’ll appreciate being associated with such a popular and trendsetting dish.

Virgo: "Nature's Cereal"

The "nature's cereal" TikTok recipe is without frills, which is why it just might appeal to you the most. This refreshing take on cereal doesn't actually include cereal at all. The only three ingredients you need are coconut water, ice cubes, and any fruit of your choice. As someone who likes to keep things sweet and simple, this take on breakfast is right up your alley. As you prepare for yet another productive day, you'll likely wanna get it started with fruit and hydration.

Libra: Pancake Cereal

As the cardinal air sign of the zodiac, you're all about early mornings, and pancake cereal is something that is quick and easy for you to make before starting your day. This recipe is a fun take on a classic breakfast dish, and allows you to get creative and colorful with it in the process. As a Libra, you're always looking for ways to infuse your day-to-day with creative touches, and this breakfast recipe allows you to do that within minutes. Add slices of banana and strawberries for pops of color, and to make your dish more Insta-worthy.

Scorpio: Accordion Potatoes

While the list of potato dishes is endless, accordion potatoes are a unique and fun take on one of your favorite foods. As a fixed sign, comfort and familiarity is your jam. The main ingredient to this dish is something you're likely pretty familiar with, and the refreshing spin that requires intricate slicing and seasoning to perfection allows you to experiment with something that's not too daunting. Once you get the hang of it, you can add your own toppings and use it for dishes like hot dogs, burgers, and breakfast sandwiches.

Sagittarius: Pizza Toast

Hailey Bieber’s pizza toast offers a playful twist on your average pizza, which perfectly aligns with your adventurous nature, and allows you to get creative with simple ingredients. All you'll need is burrata, grated parmesan, warm marinara, oregano, red pepper flakes, and tomatoes soaked in truffle olive oil, lemon juice, and salt. You simply add your ingredients to your toast, and enjoy. You can always get creative with other pizza toast toppings, like this Japanese pizza toast from Yummly. As the freedom-loving sign of the zodiac, you love to put your own spin on traditions, and food is no different.

Capricorn: Birria Ramen

This birria ramen recipe is all about playing with flavor, but the base is something you're probably pretty familiar with. As someone who is constantly on the go, ramen may already be one of your go-tos. If you're looking for a way to spice things up a bit, this recipe promises that and more. Just cook your ramen like normal but use some of your birria broth and top it off with your meat. It’s like the perfect combination of viral birria tacos and ramen. There’s also another delicious Tiktok ramen recipe, where you add butter, garlic, soy sauce, brown sugar, red pepper flakes, an egg, and Trader Joe's Everything But The Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend. Either recipe will give you a tasty twist on a classic dish.

Aquarius: Smashed Brussel Sprouts

This unique take on Brussels sprouts adds a crispy texture and a dash of heat. As someone who's not the biggest fan of doing things by the book, you'll enjoy the process of boiling Brussels sprouts until they're soft, smashing them — hence the name smashed Brussels sprouts — and baking them in your air fryer until they're crispy. There are several different ways you can spice them up from here, but you'll love the garlic chili topping the most. Your fixed nature lives for a challenge, so adding a surprising twist to this vegetable serves as a tasty meal and a fun challenge.

Pisces: Snow Cream

This magical recipe is like having a snow ball in your bowl, and all you need is shaved ice, milk, sugar, and vanilla extract to make it. As the adaptable, water sign of the zodiac, you're all about going with the flow. Floating through life is something you're pretty familiar with, and you spend a lot of time in your own idealistic dream world, so making snow cream is something that's right up your alley. Adding food coloring to the mixture allows you to put your own colorful spin on it, and you can add in other flavors to make your fresh snow just the way you like it.