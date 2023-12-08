The 7 Best Albums Of 2023, Chosen By Elite Daily Editors

Alexa, play Elite Daily’s music obsessions of 2023. No, that’s not an official playlist; however, our selections below are stellar enough to belong in one. Similar to 2022, there were many artists that made ~a lot~ of noise with their music this year. Some of those creative outcries stuck with us and even landed on our Spotify Wrapped lists — hi, Taylor Swift. While we’ve been appreciating these albums through our speakers throughout the year, it’s time to give them their end-of-year praises.

2023 was an impressive year for music. In January, listeners were still fawning over SZA’s SOS, an album that made warped delusions of murdering past lovers sound oddly poetic. By that spring, boygenius made their official debut, Kelela returned with one hell of a hypnotic dance record, and Paramore reclaimed their throne as pop-rock legends.

The summer pulsed with awing rhythm, thanks to Barbie (and you too, Ken). Oh, and let’s give NewJeans their flowers for cooking up another dance trend.

Then, in the fall, Victoria Monét — amongst other underrated gems like Josh Levi and Tinashe — reminded the world that R&B is alive and thriving with their rich albums. Olivia Rodrigo sunk her teeth into early aughts, alt-pop greatness on Guts. Taylor Swift, for the second time this year, reimagined another one of her iconic past albums and became the face of 2023. And that’s just the tip of the sonic iceberg.

It’s evident that 2023 brought some serious heat to the airwaves, which only made this list more difficult to make. However, these masterpieces below stood out the most. Here are 7 records that Elite Daily editors had on rotation the most this year, not ranked in particular order.

01 Janelle Monae: The Age Of Pleasure Wondaland True to its name, The Age Of Pleasure is fun as hell. It’s joyful, sexy, and the perfect soundtrack to getting ready for a date or night out with friends. A boundary-breaking artist and performer who seems to truly do it all, Janelle gives odes to queer love, unabashed horniness, and the triumph of proudly being yourself and loving your life. “Phenomenal” is my go-to track if I need an instant pick-me-up: “I'm looking at a thousand versions of myself / And we’re all fine as f*ck.” Thank you, tattooing that one on my body as a reminder. — Sarah Ellis, Senior Editor, Entertainment & Dating

02 Chappell Roan: The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess Amusement Records Without a doubt, my favorite discovery this year has been Chappell Roan. Her debut album is full of party-starting, bratty pop songs that will transport you back to the early days of Kesha, along with meaningful reflections on queer romance, toxic exes, and embracing the beauty of the nightclub. The next big pop star has arrived. — Dylan Kickham, Associate Entertainment Editor

03 Various Artists: Barbie the Album Atlantic Records Hi, Barbie! When I think of an album that had the most bops this year, I couldn’t help but choose the Barbie soundtrack as my fighter. (Makes sense, considering it happens to be the movie of the year as well.) From Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” and Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World” to Ryan Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken,” there’s a reason this album has 11 Grammy nominations. It’s a masterpiece from start to finish. — Kaitlin Cubria, Deputy Editor, Experiences & Style

04 Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS Geffen Olivia Rodrigo’s sophomore album, GUTS, replicates the same teenage melancholy she nailed in her debut album Sour, but with so much more angst this time around — and lyrics I’m almost embarrassed to still relate to in 2023 as a 25-year-old. “get him back” and “all american b*tch” were the perfect hot girl fall anthems, and remind me of the pop-punk princesses I used to love when I was a kid, like Avril Lavigne, Gwen Stefani, Miley Cyrus and more. With a Hunger Games score now under her belt, Rodrigo’s career trajectory is looking *very* similar to Taylor Swift’s, and it's been thrilling to watch her and her sound evolve in such a short time. — Celina Khorma, Senior Social Media Strategist

05 Kelela: Raven Warp Records While the 2024 Grammy nominations are surprisingly impressive, it’s already garnered one of the largest snubs in recent history for me: not acknowledging the beauty of Kelela’s fourth album, Raven. Since her debut in 2013, Kelela has proven that she’s something of an alien superstar. Yes, she would’ve thrived on Beyoncé’s Renaissance. Her music (which teeters between alt-R&B and electronica) has this rich, celestial edge to it — and she’s sure to make listeners feel like they’re floating by the end of her albums. That sensation appears on Raven, and sees Kelela embracing romance and inner peace in such a hypnotic way. This is her universe, and I’m more than happy to live in it. — Adrianne Reece, Staff Writer

06 boygenius: the record Interscope As a fangirl, 2023 gave me so many albums I love from Taylor Swift to the Jonas Brothers, and even BTS’ solo endeavors. However, the album I kept returning to was boygenius’ the record. Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus are more than just a supergroup to me. They’re like the Avengers of singer-songwriters coming together to create tracks like “Not Strong Enough” that I can dance to with my best friends, and “Letter To An Old Poet” that makes me sob uncontrollably at the same time. I just want to be the fourth wheel in their friendship. — Rachel Chapman, Staff Writer