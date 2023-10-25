Olivia Rodrigo made everyone’s jaw drop when she released “Vampire,” with its biting chorus about a blood-sucking “fame-f*cker.” And believe it or not, her new album GUTS was originally a lot more explicit. The singer revealed the profane lyrics to two of her songs that had to be cut from the album.

Rodrigo got real about her affinity for swearing in songs during her Oct. 24 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, revealing that she had to “tone down” a couple songs on the album that were originally more explicit.

“I love using a swear word when I think it’s tasteful and necessary, but sometimes I try to tone it down,” Rodrigo said. “Like, there were a few songs on the album where I was swearing all over them and I had to pare it back.”

One of these tracks is the third single, “Get Him Back,” which had Rodrigo reflecting on less innocent details about a past relationship at first. “In ‘Get Him Back’ it’s, ‘‘Cause I miss the way kisses and the way he made me laugh,’ and originally it was, ‘‘Cause I miss the way he kisses and the way he grabbed my ass,’” Rodrigo revealed. “And I was like, ‘Hmm, my mom’s listening to this.’”

Rodrigo also revealed the chorus of the album opener “All-American B*tch” was changed. “In ‘All-American B*tch’ it’s, ‘Perfect all-American lips, perfect all-American hips,’ and originally it was, ‘Perfect all-American lips, perfect all-American t*ts,’” Rodrigo said.

Rodrigo has joked about having to censor her lyrics before. After releasing “Vampire,” she posted a TikTok in which she tested out “alternate clean versions” of the chorus, replacing the “fame-f*cker” line with silly rhymes.

She also revealed that a hint at her next album’s title is hidden in GUTS, which will continue her tradition of four-letter album titles.

“The last song on the album is called ‘Teenage Dream,’ and in the last part me and my producer are talking in the back, and we just duck it under really quiet so no one can tell what we’re saying,” Rodrigo said. “It just sounds like ambient noise. But actually if you listen close enough, it’s my producer going, ‘What should the next four-letter album title be? Fart?’”