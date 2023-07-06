These Censored Lyrics For Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” Are So Playful

Olivia Rodrigo’s new era has kicked off with a bang — or bite. On June 30, the singer released “Vampire,” the lead single off her upcoming Guts album. The slow-burning ballad has made an awing impression on fans so far, with some crowning it as the anthem of the summer. As with any single drop, Rodrigo has been cooking up a radio edit version of “Vampire” for the masses. She recently showed the behind-the-scenes process of this on TikTok, and her new roster of censored lyrics are hilarious.

On July 5, Rodrigo posted a TikTok of her in the studio with producer Dan Nigro. In the video, the duo — who worked together on “Vampire” — can be seen testing out alternate lyrics for the tune’s clean version. Specifically, these new lyrics are designed to replace her “fame f*cker” line in the song’s chorus. This section on “Vampire” is the heart of the track, and sees Rodrigo ravenously calling out someone (maybe, a potential ex?) for using her: “Bloodsucker, fame f*cker / Bleedin’ me dry like a g*ddamn vampire.”

Rodrigo and Nigro attempt to sanitize the line in various ways, including using lyrics like “tree hugger,” “whale blubber,” “fame hunter,” “Mark Zucker,” “fame lover” and “garlic butter.”

The duo laughed at each replacement line, but it was the Zucker drop that really had them folded over — understandably so, that’s quite a random yet unserious inclusion. By the end of the TikTok, Nigro states that “one of them will work.” Rodrigo agrees, and hints in the video’s caption that “dream crusher” is the chosen winner.

In the now-released clean version, fans can hear the aforementioned line in the chorus. “Vampire” is a quintessential Rodrigo track: Intensely relatable lyrics, brooding harmonies, and lush synths that glimmer in an indie, alt-pop sheen. The singer could’ve included the hilarious nod to Mark Zuckerberg and it still would’ve been a hit— that’s how impressive it is.