The Songs & Albums Elite Daily Editors Loved In 2022

The most irresistibly catchy tracks stand the test of time — and so many 2022 releases will remain on repeat in 2023 (hello, Bebe Rexha). It was a banner year for rising Gen Z artists like GAYLE, Tate McRae, Remi Wolf, Holly Humberstone, and Renée Rapp, many of whom have “the sauce” and secured coveted spots as opening acts for legends like Taylor Swift.

Speaking of Swift, pop music changed yet again thanks to Miss Americana. This year, Swift became the first artist to claim every spot on the Billboard Top 10, shattering records and simultaneously breaking Ticketmaster. Meanwhile, all of Beyoncé’s Renaissance charted on Billboard’s Hot 100, inspiring a cultural reset that had fans Googling facts about house, disco, and R&B icons.

So what did Elite Daily editors love to blast in between Zoom meetings and in line for their Starbucks peppermint mochas? A diverse range of sounds. From indie-pop sensation Charli XCX to soon-to-blow-up girl group FLO and K-pop’s beloved BTS, these 12 picks all share one thing in common: taste.

Before you study up on new and emerging artists to watch in 2023, take a look at Elite Daily editors’ top music selections of 2022.

Mainstream Sellout — Machine Gun Kelly There's a reason I was in Spotify's Top 1% of MGK listeners this year. This album spans genres and the emotional spectrum, and for elder emos like me, feels like coming home. — Sam Rullo, Director, Editorial Operations

“Treat Me” — Chlöe If my Spotify Wrapped playlist taught me anything, it's that I had an obsession with Chlöe's "Treat Me." I mean, it sampled Bubba Sparxxx's "Ms. New Booty" — how could I NOT choreograph it (in my mind)? — Kaitlin Cubria, Deputy Editor, Experiences & Style

"Wuthering Heights" — Kate Bush "Running Up That Hill" is great and all, but it doesn't compare to "Wuthering Heights" for drama. Theater kids and lit majors eat your hearts out. I cannot wait for the 'Wuthering Heights" dance to hit TikTok. — Lilli Petersen, Senior Culture Editor

Midnights — Taylor Swift Is an explanation necessary? I (naively) chose not to subscribe to the School of Taylor Swift for years. However, this album turned me into a certified Swiftie. “Karma” is so silly. “Lavender Haze” is fun. The bridge in “You’re On Your Own, Kid” is bananas, not to mention its layered lyrics. A Lana Del Rey collab? Yes, please. This is pop music at its finest. — Jonathan Borge, Senior Entertainment Editor

"Music For A Sushi Restaurant" — Harry Styles I love anything that stops me in my tracks and makes me go "huh?" and that's exactly what this song title did. That the song itself is fun, sexy, and groovy makes it all the better. — Lexi Williams, TV/Movies Editor

MUNA — MUNA I'm a little late to the MUNA train (I just discovered them this year), but I'm obsessed with their sound. It's super fun and joyful — the perfect thing to put on whenever you need a pick-me-up. My favorite song is the cheeky "Anything But Me." — Sarah Ellis, Dating Editor

Being Funny in a Foreign Language — The 1975 Somehow I went through the 2010s without being a The 1975 fan only to fall head-over-Dr.-Martens-heels for their dialed-back new album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language. I think I need to talk to my therapist. — Joseph Longo, Associate Celebrity Editor

Renaissance — Beyoncé Beyoncé’s mix of disco, house, dance, and R&B has been on repeat in my house ever since Renaissance came out. To reach a new creative height at this stage in her career is a major feat, and I can’t wait to see what she does next — starting with the visuals. — Jillian Giardurco, Staff Writer

“Run BTS” by BTS 2022 was an emotional rollercoaster for ARMY, but one bright spot was the release of Proof. Of the new songs, “Run BTS” is my fave, especially after seeing them perform it with choreo at their Busan concert. I’m obsessed! — Rachel Chapman, Staff Writer

Intersections — Mack Keane and ESTA. The chokehold Intersections had on me this year is ridiculous. This album only has six tracks; however, ESTA. and Mack Keane were able to create something so silky and rich that it reminded me how expansive R&B can be. Not to be dramatic, but I need to witness this project IRL. — Adrianne Reece, Staff Writer

Crash — Charli XCX Charli XCX isn’t just a star in the underground hyper-pop scene anymore. The singer cemented her place in pop-stardom on Crash, thanks to her fresh take on the synth-pop aesthetics of the ‘80s, irresistibly catchy choruses, and instant hits like "Beg For You." — Jillian Giardurco, Staff Writer