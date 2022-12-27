The Songs & Albums Elite Daily Editors Loved In 2022

The most irresistibly catchy tracks stand the test of time — and so many 2022 releases will remain on repeat in 2023 (hello, Bebe Rexha). It was a banner year for rising Gen Z artists like GAYLE, Tate McRae, Remi Wolf, Holly Humberstone, and Renée Rapp, many of whom have “the sauce” and secured coveted spots as opening acts for legends like Taylor Swift.
Speaking of Swift, pop music changed yet again thanks to Miss Americana. This year, Swift became the first artist to claim every spot on the Billboard Top 10, shattering records and simultaneously breaking Ticketmaster. Meanwhile, all of Beyoncé’s Renaissance charted on Billboard’s Hot 100, inspiring a cultural reset that had fans Googling facts about house, disco, and R&B icons.
So what did Elite Daily editors love to blast in between Zoom meetings and in line for their Starbucks peppermint mochas? A diverse range of sounds. From indie-pop sensation Charli XCX to soon-to-blow-up girl group FLO and K-pop’s beloved BTS, these 12 picks all share one thing in common: taste.
Before you study up on new and emerging artists to watch in 2023, take a look at Elite Daily editors’ top music selections of 2022.