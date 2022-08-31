FLO Is The Rising R&B Girl Group You Need To Know

When Diddy recently claimed that “R&B is dead,” he clearly overlooked the buzzing girl group FLO. The London-based trio, comprised of Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma, and Renée Downer, has dominated social media this summer with their first hit, “Cardboard Box.” Seriously, there’s no way you could scroll on Twitter without seeing a clip of the track’s music video captioned with phrases such as: “oh, they ate,” and “not me finding my new girl group obsession.”

FLO’s musical styling is reminiscent of the late ‘90s and early aughts R&B artists like Brandy, Cherish, and Destiny’s Child. The group has easily aced this nostalgic yet contemporary sound, so much so that artists like SZA and Missy Elliott have gushed over “Cardboard Box.” The music video has already garnered over 3.5 million views on YouTube. To be fair, I might’ve contributed about a million of those views. I’ve had the track on an endless loop this summer.

On July 8, the group officially dropped their anticipated EP, The Lead, which included “Cardboard Box.” Sonically, the record flows as if belongs on the Top 10 Countdown on BET’s classic show 106 & Park. By their third track, “Summertime,” I can visualize my younger self sprawled before my television, impatiently waiting for hosts Terrence J and Rocsi to announce what music video won the No. 1 slot. Meanwhile, the slick instrumentation on their track, “Feature Me,” sounds like the perfect backdrop to a Bratz movie. To be clear, the cartoon version, not the live-action one.

So slip on your favorite Y2K-inspired fit and learn everything about social media’s new favorite girl group below.

Who are the members of FLO?

FLO is comprised of singers Renée Downer, Jorja Douglas, and Stella Quaresma.

How old are the members of FLO?

According to NME, all three women are between 19 and 20-years-old.

How did FLO meet?

According to Dazed, Renée and Stella reportedly have known each other since childhood and even participated together in the performing arts scene. Then they met Jorja at an audition.

“I saw the girls, and we screamed across the room,” Jorja told Dazed. “I knew from that moment we were about to start something big.”

FLO has honed its eclectic sound over the last two years, working with producers Aston Rudi and MNEK, who have worked with artists like Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, and Little Mix.

In an interview with NME, Jorja said the group’s connection quickly bubbled beyond a work bond and into a true friendship. “We have that sense of togetherness and friendship that girl groups need. It came to us authentically, so we’re really lucky,” she said.

Where can I follow FLO on social media?

FLO can be found on Instagram, Twitter, and Youtube. Their chemistry can also be seen on the trio be seen on TikTok, where they’re mostly boasting wide smiles while covering R&B tracks from the past and present.

What is FLO’s sound?

Shortly after releasing “Cardboard Box,” FLO strengthened the buzz surrounding their name with their second single, “Immature.” The two songs showed exactly what sonic strengths the group has. Over thumping, almost Timbaland-esque synths, the group sultrily harmonizes on “Immature” about their indecisive and emotionally absent partners. This track feels like a modern version of Beyoncé’s “Kitty Kat.”

When speaking about their sound to People in July, Stella detailed that their aughts-early aesthetic could inspire listeners to fall back in love with R&B. “I feel like R&B is coming back a bit more now. It's new for a lot of people, especially the younger generation. They haven't really had that growing up. Everyone likes something new and fresh, especially if it's good,” she said.

The ‘90s and 2000s introduced a plethora of R&B girl groups that brought something silky, buttery, and hypnotic to the table. It’s a recipe that’s been burrowed underground for some time now. Some incredible solo artists have steadily fused that nostalgic, almost Darkchild-produced flare with a modern embrace, but it’s been a minute since a girl group has delivered that energy. With FLO releasing bop after bop, they’re not only delivering these good vibes. They’re demanding the world listen.