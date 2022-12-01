Happy Spotify Wrapped Season to all who celebrate! The streaming giant’s annual year-in-review of your personal music tastes is back for 2022, with some stats you’ve come to expect, and others — well, others you might not want to admit to. Which means, let’s talk about Spotify’s Audio Day, because I have not been read this hard since the Scholastic Book Fair in elementary school.
Spotify’s latest addition is positioned third on the Wrapped story you can find on your account, and trust me, it doesn’t hold back. Your Audio Day maps out a bold summary of your morning, afternoon, and nighttime listening habits using three succinct (read: blunt) words or phrases. Leave it to Spotify Wrapped to call out the “Theater Kids” and “Sad Bois” of the world as “moody” and “dramatic,” all while calling out the basic “Pumpkin Spice, Cottagecore” babes.
As someone whose Top Artists list is the poster child for pop (hi, fellow Harries and Swifties!), I don’t pretend my music taste is above the likes of Spotify Wrapped’s discerning eye. But for my Audio Day to pair “comforting upbeat” with “yearning” for my mornings is completely wild. The more I saw my coworkers and friends post their results online, the pattern of spicy oxymorons was too chaotic to not acknowledge. Curious to see how your Spotify Wrapped 2022 Audio Day measures up to Elite Daily’s editors? Here’s what our staff had to say about their results.
If you’re curious to see how Spotify described your day in music (for better or for worse), as well as your top five songs, artists, and more for the year, check out your own Spotify Wrapped 2022.