The Beyhive Is Hysterical Over Those Renaissance Tour Rumors

Beyoncé’s Renaissance era is far from over. The pop star released her latest album in July, and it’s taken on a life of its own. In fact, her warning, “Please do not be alarmed, remain calm,” in the song “Alien Superstar” is immediately what came to mind when I heard about the possibility of a Renaissance tour. On Sept. 22, Page Six reported the superstar is planning to take the disco-fueled record on tour for the summer of 2023. Well, sounds like I might need to apologize to my wallet in advance because there’s no way I’m not buying tickets if this report turns out to be true.

One source reportedly told Page Six that Beyoncé has already booked stadiums around the world for next summer, while the publication claimed another source said to expect an official tour announcement in the next few weeks.

While the thought of Beyoncé hitting the road sounds glorious, neither she nor her team has publicly confirmed the rumors. However, if these reports are factual, this tour would mark the singer’s first live concert since her 2017 On The Run II tour with her husband, JAY-Z. Before that joint tour, the “Virgo’s Groove” icon last went solo on a solo tour in 2016 with the Formation World Tour.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Beyoncé didn’t publicly comment on Page Six’s report, that hasn’t kept her from posting online. Also on Sept. 22, the singer shared a sweet Instagram Guide of a few fans doing the “Cuff It” dance challenge. She aptly titled the 25-video compilation “CUFF IT picks” and captioned it #CUFFITseason. Beyoncé really did just usher in the fall season in the best way.

The groovy challenge originated on TikTok from users @maycesteele and @ogpartyhardy26, where the duo posted a video of them pregaming and dancing along to the track. Since the viral trend kicked off, the “Cuff It” snippet used in the original video has been used over 60,000 times, per ET.

As for the unconfirmed tour reports, BeyHive unsurprisingly spiraled into a frenzy. The reactions have been hysterical and relatable, understandably so. I mean, when you place the word “tour” and Beyoncé in the same sentence, the world is destined to stop and freak out.

Check out these hilarious reactions to the Renaissance tour rumors below.