10 New & Emerging Artists To Watch In 2023

Get to know these up-and-coming hitmakers before they’re everywhere.
A new year comes with new everything, including rising artists to add to your playlists. Thankfully, there’s a new class of inspiring musicians flaunting their originality and raw talent. Here are 10 artists set to sing and soar their way through 2023.
Blu DeTiger is meant for stardom. The indie singer found fame with her bass covers on TikTok and worked with acts like Olivia Rodrigo and Bleachers. Her solo career is flourishing, so much so that she headlined a tour and appeared on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 cover this year.