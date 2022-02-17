The Teaser For Olivia Rodrigo’s Disney+ Film Is A Heartbreak Cure

There’s nothing sour about this. Olivia Rodrigo just announced a new inside-the-album documentary for her breakout debut record, Sour. The film is called Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U. On Feb. 17, Rodrigo released a trailer for the forthcoming film and announced the flick will air on Disney+ on March 25. If you didn’t know, that’s the same home as her TV show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

From the sounds of it, the documentary will be deeply personal. Directed by Stacey Lee, Driving Home 2 U chronicles Rodrigo’s journey making the mega-album that went on to top the Billboard 200. “I think I just wanted to tell people what was going on in my head in a way that was proud and not ashamed,” Rodrigo said in the trailer.

Before the film arrives next month, here’s everything to know about Driving Home 2 U.

Where Can I Watch Driving Home 2 U?

Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U will stream on Disney+. Those who don’t already have a subscription can sign up here.

Where Can I Watch The Driving Home 2 U Trailer?

The trailer was released on Feb. 17. According to a Disney+ press release, the film will chronicle Rodrigo’s journey from Salt Lake City (where she started work on the record) to Los Angeles.

The documentary will include songs with all new arrangements. Some of the live arrangements were recorded in outdoor locations like the California’s Red Rock Canyon State Park and Mojave Airplane Boneyard, as well as Roy's Motel & Café and Arcosanti.

“This is a unique film experience where for the first-time fans will understand how her album came to be and why it was such a personal journey for Olivia,” Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television said in a statement.

“This is not a concert film per say, but really, an opportunity to experience first-hand how Olivia Rodrigo became one of the biggest music stars of the day – and a chance to see her perform the songs from Sour like never before,” Davis continued.

Who Will Appear In Driving Home 2 U?

The film will include guest performances by musicians Jacob Collier, Blu DeTiger, and Towa Bird.

When Is The Driving Home 2 U Release Date?

The film is slated to hit Disney+ on March 25, so mark your calendars!