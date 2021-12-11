Olivia Confirmed She's Back For HSMTMTS Season 3, Despite Not Talking To Joshua

School is almost back in session at East High, and it looks like the most popular girl in class will indeed be making her return. Disney+ confirmed that High School Musical: The Musical: The Series would be returning for a Season 3 on Nov. 12, but there was still a big question mark about the show’s breakout star. At the time, it was not confirmed if Olivia Rodrigo would be returning to set since she garnered so much success with her debut album Sour. However, now we know Nini will be back, so here’s all the details about High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 for fans to look forward to.

In a Dec. 10 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Rodrigo revealed that she would, in fact, be returning to East High, squashing rumors that she may leave the show following her rapid success as a pop star. As exciting as this confirmation may be, it’s got to be awkward for both Rodrigo and co-star Joshua Bassett, given that many of Rodrigo’s breakup tracks are rumored to be about her on-screen love interest. Bassett even confirmed the two have not spoken since the release of Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” in January 2021. As the professional actors they are, here’s hoping they can work through it when they return to set, since Nini and Ricky’s romance is a huge part of the show. Until then, here’s what you need to know about HSMTMTS Season 3’s release date, cast, and trailer.

At the end of Season 2, fans saw Nini and Ricky break up despite getting back together at the end of Season 1. So, this leaves a lot of leeway for what producers could do with the characters.

HSMTMTS Season 3 Release Date

Right now, little is known about a specific release date, but it has been confirmed that filming will start in January 2022, so hopefully the new season will drop sometime in 2022.

HSMTMTS Season 3 Trailer

No official trailer is out yet, but fans can guarantee it will be filled with familiar faces from the hit Disney movie Frozen. So far, the only teaser we have is a tweet shared with fans on Disney+ Day that hints at Frozen’s “Love Is an Open Door” song, confirming the Season 3 musical will be Frozen.

HSMTMTS Season 3 Cast

Disney+

In a July interview with E!, showrunner Tim Federle spoke a little bit on Season 3 and what developments each character can take. “For me, it always starts with, like, what's the musical that's going to be the most surprising and most exciting, and then looking at this cast of 11 characters and [asking] what can we put them through that feels episodic and not like a movie. So, big decisions to come,” he said.

From what Federle said, we can expect all 11 of our favorite Wildcats to return for Season 3.