Olivia May Leave HSMTMTS Ahead Of Season 3, The Showrunner Said

Olivia Rodrigo has succeeded in wowing fans with the bops on her album, but it looks like High School Musical: The Musical: The Series stans could be in for a bit of bad news. Shortly after the Disney+ series’ second season wrapped on Friday, July 30, there’s talk that Olivia Rodrigo may leave High School Musical ahead of Season 3. The showrunner Tim Federle revealed there’s a possibility she won’t return in a recent interview, so as you’re jamming out to “Drivers License” for the millionth time, here’s everything you need to know about Rodrigo’s future on the show.

In an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife, Federle discussed why Rodrigo’s story for her character Nini was left open-ended in the Season 2 finale. “I think things are open-ended actually for a number of characters just because you want the maximum flexibility going forward,” Federle said. “Look, I have so much respect for Olivia as a songwriter and as a human and what her own dreams are. I love High School Musical with Olivia. I think Olivia is a massive part of our success, but I think Season 3 is sort of a TBD in terms of where Nini’s journey would go,” he continued. In summary, it sounds like Rodrigo’s future on the show is not a for-sure thing at the moment.

In Season 2 of HSMTMTS, viewers followed the students of East High stage a production of the Disney classic, Beauty and the Beast. A lot of the season focused on the high schoolers hoping to earn a nomination for the coveted Alan Menken Awards for High School Musical Theater. The award features a grand prize of $50,000 and a college scholarship, so the stakes were definitely high.

Disney+

As everyone knows by now, Rodrigo has become a household name thanks to her explosive pop career, so her future in acting might be a little different now that she’s become a superstar. The star has already dropped a massive hit single “Drivers License,” a full-length album Sour, and has garnered celeb beef from the likes of Courtney Love. Oh yeah, and there was even a Taylor Swift feature on her album.

Additionally, Rodrigo recently made an appearance at the White House for a press brief about COVID-19 vaccinations, where she talked about the importance of them for young people on July 14.

When Season 2 of HSMTMTS left off, Nini and the other characters on the show decided to wait to find out if East High’s production of Beauty and the Beast earned them a nomination for the Alan Menken Awards for High School Musical Theater. So, that means fans have to wait for the big reveal in Season 3 if the next season gets the green light from execs.

Whatever the fate is for the East High students, Season 3 might not feature Rodrigo. Since nothing is confirmed yet, fans will just have to wait for further news on the series, and while that might not be "Enough for You" (pun intended), let’s just “Hope Ur OK.”