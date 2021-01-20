The biggest song in the world is getting remade all across the internet. These TikTok covers of Olivia Rodrigo's "Driver's License" only scrape the surface of all the musical greatness out there inspired by the hit breakup song, but they're all amazing. If you can't get enough of crying in the car and blasting Rodrigo's hit with your friends, then turn your volume up and get ready.

Some TikTokers recreated the instrumentals to "Drivers License" using only their voices, and others rewrote the lyrics to put their personal spin on the song. Every version is immaculate, hitting on all the peaks and valleys of young love that Rodrigo explored on the original track that so many people can relate to. No one cover is the same, but the world can't get enough of belting out the iconic line, "Guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me."

Scroll below for the full breakdown of all the "Drivers License" TikTok covers you've got to replay just for the feels. Grab a box of tissues and a tub of ice cream, because things are about to get real.

Sarah & Michaila Cothran (@sarahcothran)

Sisters Sarah and Michaila Cothran really know how to harmonize, and it's no more evident than in their "Drivers License" cover. Their silky sweet vocals sound haunting set to the moody lyrics of the track, but somehow nostalgic, too. Could they be the next Aly & AJ?

Jareth Marlow (@marlowj15)

Jareth Marlow's version of "Drivers License" got a lot of buzz on TikTok, garnering over 2 million likes on the platform so far. While some re-gendered renditions of popular songs seem shallow, Marlow treats the source material with care while re-framing his version from the boy who broke Rodrigo's heart's perspective.

Astriis' Spanish cover of "Drivers License" puts a bilingual twist on the tearful track, cloaking the original song's lyrics in new meaning and flowing softly over top of the song's otherwise-cynical tone.

Acacia Pressley and Jonny Perl (@aaacacia_)

Acacia Presley's vocals set to Jonny Perl's piano cover of "Drivers License" is like heaven in 15 seconds or less. Perl's rendition has been making the rounds on TikTok for users to record their own vocals to like an interactive karaoke match, and Presley is more than fit to rise to the challenge. Although it hasn't gone totally viral just yet, there's no doubt it's one of the most passionate entries on the list. More of this, please.

Kiran & Nivi (@kiranandnivi)

Kiran and Nivi are a duo that can't be beat. The sisters have racked up over 1.1 million followers on their TikTok account, with every duet seeming to get more views and engagement than the last. They wrote in the caption that Rodrigo's song makes them cry, but their sibling rendition of "Drivers License" likely made their followers cry, too.