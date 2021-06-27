It really is brutal out here. While it’s heavily rumored that Olivia Rodrigo’s acclaimed debut album Sour was largely inspired by her breakup with her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costar Joshua Bassett, the rising star has had her first brush with pointless celebrity beef. I’m talking about Courtney Love’s attempt to start drama with Rodrigo over a recent pic, which has left pretty much all of Twitter confused.

To recap: On June 23, Rodrigo announced the upcoming premiere of a prom-themed Sour concert film on social media, writing, “Since I never got to go to prom, I wanted to throw a little prom party with my fav ppl (you guys obvs).” The accompanying pic shows her dressed in a prom dress and prom queen crown, holding a bouquet of wilted roses and looking tearfully into the distance with smudged makeup streaming down her face. It’s a clear homage to the iconic prom scene from the classic 1976 horror film Carrie, but Love wasn’t into it.

In Love’s opinion, Rodrigo’s promotional photo too closely resembles the cover of her band Hole’s 1994 album Live Through This, which also features a prom queen with smeared makeup and flowers.

The musician’s disapproval of the pic continued on social media, especially in Facebook comments, where she also called out Disney. “Does Disney teach kids reading and writing? God knows,” Love wrote. “Let’s see. Yes this is rude. Rage inducing? Honey if I had a dollar for everyone [sic] this happens? I’d be real rich!”

Isabel Infantes - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Rodrigo commented on Love’s Instagram post comparing the two pics, seemingly unaware of the fellow singer’s disapproval. “love u and live through this sooooo much,” she wrote. Love responded by giving Rodrigo her favorite florist’s location and telling her she “looks forward to reading” a note from her.

There are certainly similarities between Rodrigo and Hole’s photos, but they’re both paying tribute to Carrie, and Love hasn’t exactly trademarked prom. Naturally, plenty of Twitter fans were baffled.

Hopefully Rodrigo and Love can work things out eventually. And hey, at least their prom drama could never be as intense as Carrie’s was.