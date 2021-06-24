Olivia Rodrigo Revealed Her Feelings Have Changed A Lot Since Writing 'Sour'

After the release of her debut album, Olivia Rodrigo has a new lease on life. The May 21 arrival of Sour blessed fans with sad bop after sad bop, and Rodrigo now admits she was very sad while writing the record. But she’s also grown immensely after releasing Sour, and in a new interview, detailed why her life is different now that the album is out. The way Olivia Rodrigo's feelings have changed since writing Sour reveal how far she’s come.

With one listen to Sour, fans immediately realized the overall theme was heartbreak. However, as Rodrigo told People in a June 23 interview, she’s feeling much more positive these days. "I'm just constantly learning and growing at such a rapid rate," she told the site. "I'm writing songs and I'm really happy. I'm a lot happier than I was when I wrote that record, which is great."

Rodrigo also had a number of more upbeat songs on her album, such as “good 4 u,” but there was no denying the majority were sad songs. In the interview, Rodrigo insisted she’s much “more confident” now as she looks ahead to her next album. "We'll see what the next era brings, but I'm excited to start working on it."

JMEnternational/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rodrigo’s heartbreak was heard across the world with the release of her first single, “Drivers License,” (track #3 on Sour) and it probably didn’t help that fans speculated on who it was about. Rodrigo spoke out about the evidently personal track, admitting that, yes, it hit close to home for her.

“I totally understand people’s curiosity with the specifics of who the song’s about and what it’s about, but to me, that’s really the least important part of the song," she told Billboard. "It's resonating with people because of how emotional it is, and I think everything else is not important."

Rodrigo’s fan were so here for her heartbreak-filled debut, but, from the sounds of it, her next album won’t be quite as sad.