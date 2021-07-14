Olivia Rodrigo's Outfit At The White House Is Giving Me Major Clueless Vibes

This just in: 18-year old multi-platinum recording artist, actress, and singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo was caught looking happy and healthy in Washington, D.C. And not just that, but hella stylish. On July 14, Rodrigo visited the White House to help the Biden administration promote importance of youth vaccination, and her outfit was giving major Clueless vibes, in a way that would make even Cher Horowitz snap her neck to do a double-take. People all over Twitter are absolutely losing themselves over her glam mid-1990s look, and honestly, can you blame them for eating it up like this?

Rodrigo joined the day’s regularly scheduled press briefing at just about 12:30 local time, kicking the briefing off by speaking to the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19. “I'm in awe of the work President [Joe] Biden and Dr. [Anthony] Fauci have done, and was happy to help lend my support to this important initiative,” Rodrigo said during her statement. While her announcement was indeed critical in spreading awareness about COVID-19 vaccinations (particularly for young people), Twitter couldn’t help but notice how brutal her slay was.

Rodrigo’s fashion game did not come to play: her pink plaid skirt suit was pulled from Chanel’s 1995 Spring ready-to-wear collection, and featured a tailored peplum tweed jacket that gave her a cute-yet-commanding look at the head of the podium. Her shoes, a pair of patent white Giuseppe Zanotti platforms, made her tower over Press Secretary Jen Psaki — although the two of them are apparently both 5’5”. Understandably, Twitter went wild for the iconic fashion moment. I mean, when will we ever see a fit like this on White House grounds again?

After her press briefing, White House officials confirmed Rodrigo will be meeting with Biden and Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the president’s chief medical advisor, to record and release videos highlighting the importance of getting more teens and 20-somethings vaccinated. The team effort between the Biden administration and the teen pop star comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a June 25 report that found young adults between 18 and 29 have some of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

“It’s important to have conversations with friends and family members encouraging all communities to get vaccinated, and actually get to a vaccination site, which you can do more easily now than ever before," Olivia stated during her briefing. To find a COVID-19 vaccination site near you, you can visit vaccines.gov, and schedule an appointment with your friends to stay happy and healthy!