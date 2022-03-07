Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Film Will Include A Brand-New Song

As if fans weren’t excited enough about Olivia Rodrigo’s upcoming Disney+ documentary, the singer just revealed her film will feature a previously unreleased song. Is it another heartbreaking ballad like “Traitor”? Maybe an angsty pop-punk song à la “Brutal”? Or an inspirational anthem such as “Hope Ur Ok”? Rodrigo hasn’t said, but there’s no doubt I’ll be feeling all the feels when it’s released.

Rodrigo hinted at the new song in a March 7 interview with Rolling Stone while promoting her doc Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film), as well as her upcoming inaugural tour. Both debut in the next few weeks. The film drops on Disney+ on March 25, while the Sour tour kicks off on April 2 in San Francisco.

As for the new track, it doesn’t have a name yet. Rodrigo told Rolling Stone it’s an iPhone demo that was eventually scrapped, meaning it’s now still a work-in-progress. “I was listening to some of them and heard it and thought, ‘Oh, it’s kind of good!’” Rodrigo said about her old demos. “With the film, I wanted people to have a new bit of Sour content with it.”

The star told the publication she began working on her debut album while filming her Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series in Salt Lake City. “So I started writing there and ended writing and producing [the album] in L.A.,” she told Rolling Stone.

This trip serves as the inspiration for her documentary. She’ll reembark on her journey from Salt Like City to Los Angeles in the doc, including some performances at unique locations along the way like Red Rock Canyon State Park.

According to Rolling Stone, the film will also feature studio footage of Rodrigo recording Sour. “It was really interesting to go back and watch footage of when the songs are kind of beginning to form,” Rodrigo told Rolling Stone. “I think there’s magic to that creative process, and they’re really fond memories in my life.”

Mat Hayward/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Though she’s got a new film (with a new song) and a sold-out tour all debuting in the next few weeks, Rodrigo is still finding time to work on her second album. You read that correctly. She is, in fact, already working on her second record. “I’m so, so excited to put out new music and to create the next set of worlds,” she told Rolling Stone.

Well, now I’m excited too.