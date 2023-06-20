K-pop’s newest darlings have returned. It’s been nearly a year since NewJeans altered their fans’ (known as Bunnies) brain chemistry with their debut EP. The record pulses with a feel-good groove that calls back on a TRL countdown, and that sound has garnered them some top-tier hype. Or in this case, “Attention.” Now, after months of releasing solo singles, the girl group is officially back to dominate the summer.

On June 19, NewJeans — comprised of members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein — announced their second EP will drop on July 21. Titled Get Up, the new offering seems to dig into the group’s signature for nostalgia. In the post, NewJeans shared a 8-bit video game clip of them as The Powerpuff Girls. Clad in signature pastel colors, the singers can be seen flying through a town of floating cookies (a nod to their single of the same name) that’s seemingly under attack by a bunny. Think Rabbids Invasion, but ten times more pixelated.

The clip also features a dreamy melody, with one member cooing “just for a moment” while another adds in a glitchy ‘tic-tic’ effect. According to their label ADOR, Get Up will feature six new songs: “Super Shy,” “ETA,” “Cool With You,” “New Jeans,” “Get Up,” and “ASAP.” Similar to their debut era, a music video will accompany each song.

Though it’s not clear which visual will drop first, the storytelling for their “New Jeans” track is certainly one to look out for. In a press release, ADOR revealed the music video for the aforementioned song will be a collaboration with The Powerpuff Girls to celebrate its 25th anniversary. With that said, there’s a chance the brief soundbite in their Instagram announcement is the track in question.

Here’s everything to know about NewJeans’ thrilling comeback.

Get Up Release Date

NewJeans’ forthcoming EP will release on July 21, 2023.

Pre-Order Information For Get Up

According to NewJeans’ comeback announcement on Instagram, a pre-order link for Get Up will be available on June 19 at 11 a.m. KST.

Get Up Tracklist

In a press release, ADOR revealed Get Up will feature six songs in an A and B-side format. The A portion (three lead tracks) will kick off the EP while the B-side will close out. It’s not yet clear if the latter tracks will adopt slower arrangements, similar to the B-side gem from their debut release, “Hurt.”

Check out the full tracklist below.