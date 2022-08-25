NewJeans' Reaction To Their "Attention" Music Video Was So Cute
If you can’t give yourself attention, then who can?
NewJeans is the group everyone is talking about. Their debut single, “Attention,” which dropped on July 21, has gone viral, with countless fans performing the song’s choreography on TikTok. To further promote their new single, NewJeans shared their reaction to their “Attention” music video on YouTube on Aug. 25, and it’s honestly the cutest thing ever.
The group reacted to the video just hours before debuting it to the rest of the world on July 21. In the clip, the members — MINJI, DANIELLE, HAERIN, HANNI, and HYEIN — huddled together to watch their MV from a phone. While watching their MV for the first time, the girls reminisced over filming their scenes together and even shared a few behind-the-scenes secrets about the video with fans.
They couldn’t believe they were about to make their big debut soon and wondered how fans would react to their single. Now that it’s been weeks since the release of the “Attention” and their NewJeans EP, it’s safe to say the group has a bright future ahead of them. I mean, NewJeans has broken several so far, including achieving the highest first-week sales of any girl group debut album in Hanteo history.
If you’re wondering what’s the meaning behind “Attention,” look no further because I’m here to explain. The single is all about having a crush on someone.”You and me, my feeling’s plain to see,” NewJeans sings during the first verse. The group says they always want to be near their crush and want to try to grab their attention so they can see they’re meant to be. “Can’t you see it’s me?/ Looking for attention/ (It’s) gotta be you,” they sing.
In the chorus, NewJeans hopes their crush will “drop the question” and ask them out on a date. If you love the song just as much as me, then check out the lyrics to “Attention” below via Genius.
Verse 1
You and me, my feeling’s plain to see
So focus
Wanna be nice and close
You see
You see, ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy
One, two, three, I’m brave enough to see
Think you know it already
Now, if you turn then, you can see
It’s me
You see
Can’t you see it’s me?
Looking for attention (It’s) gotta be you
Why you askin’ who you gotta come to
Pre-Chorus
Stop, ayy
Drop the question
Drop the, drop the question
Want attention
Wanna want attention
You give me butterflies, you know
My heart has gone to paradise
Don’t wanna wake up from this dream
Chorus
You got me looking for attention
You got me looking for attention
Got me confused but
One thing’s for sure, I know you’re the one
Got me confusеd but
One thing’s for sure, I know you’re thе one
Got me looking for attention
Verse 2
I’ll run into you like serendipity
Or pass you by like it’s nothing
You’re so fine
Gotta gotta get to know ya
Come with me, I got time for ya
If you turn around, then
I need ya, need ya, need ya
To look at me back
Hey, you already knew?
Look at you, and my heart jumps out of my chest
I’m looking for candy, baby (baby)
I’m feeling fluttery, breezy
Pre-Chorus
Ayy, drop the question
Drop the, drop the question
Want attention
Wanna want attention
You give me butterflies, you know
My heart has gone to paradise
Don’t wanna wake up from this dream
Chorus
You got me looking for attention
You got me looking for attention
Got me confused but
One thing’s for sure, I know you’re the one
Got me confused but
One thing’s for sure, I know you’re the one
Got me confused but
One thing’s for sure, I know you’re the one
Got me looking for attention
You got me looking for attention
You got me looking for attention
Got me confused but
One thing’s for sure, I know you’re the one
You got me looking for attention
Outro
A-T-T-E-N-T-I-ON
Attention is what I want
A-T-T-E-N-T-I-ON
Attention is what I want
A-T-T-E-N-T-I-ON
Attention is what I want
A-T-T-E-N-T-I-ON
You got me looking for attention
NewJeans’ debut EP is available to stream now.