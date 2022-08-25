NewJeans' Reaction To Their "Attention" Music Video Was So Cute

NewJeans is the group everyone is talking about. Their debut single, “Attention,” which dropped on July 21, has gone viral, with countless fans performing the song’s choreography on TikTok. To further promote their new single, NewJeans shared their reaction to their “Attention” music video on YouTube on Aug. 25, and it’s honestly the cutest thing ever.

The group reacted to the video just hours before debuting it to the rest of the world on July 21. In the clip, the members — MINJI, DANIELLE, HAERIN, HANNI, and HYEIN — huddled together to watch their MV from a phone. While watching their MV for the first time, the girls reminisced over filming their scenes together and even shared a few behind-the-scenes secrets about the video with fans.

They couldn’t believe they were about to make their big debut soon and wondered how fans would react to their single. Now that it’s been weeks since the release of the “Attention” and their NewJeans EP, it’s safe to say the group has a bright future ahead of them. I mean, NewJeans has broken several so far, including achieving the highest first-week sales of any girl group debut album in Hanteo history.

If you’re wondering what’s the meaning behind “Attention,” look no further because I’m here to explain. The single is all about having a crush on someone.”You and me, my feeling’s plain to see,” NewJeans sings during the first verse. The group says they always want to be near their crush and want to try to grab their attention so they can see they’re meant to be. “Can’t you see it’s me?/ Looking for attention/ (It’s) gotta be you,” they sing.

In the chorus, NewJeans hopes their crush will “drop the question” and ask them out on a date. If you love the song just as much as me, then check out the lyrics to “Attention” below via Genius.

Verse 1

You and me, my feeling’s plain to see

So focus

Wanna be nice and close

You see

You see, ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy

One, two, three, I’m brave enough to see

Think you know it already

Now, if you turn then, you can see

It’s me

You see

Can’t you see it’s me?

Looking for attention (It’s) gotta be you

Why you askin’ who you gotta come to

Pre-Chorus

Stop, ayy

Drop the question

Drop the, drop the question

Want attention

Wanna want attention

You give me butterflies, you know

My heart has gone to paradise

Don’t wanna wake up from this dream

Chorus

You got me looking for attention

You got me looking for attention

Got me confused but

One thing’s for sure, I know you’re the one

Got me confusеd but

One thing’s for sure, I know you’re thе one

Got me looking for attention

Verse 2

I’ll run into you like serendipity

Or pass you by like it’s nothing

You’re so fine

Gotta gotta get to know ya

Come with me, I got time for ya

If you turn around, then

I need ya, need ya, need ya

To look at me back

Hey, you already knew?

Look at you, and my heart jumps out of my chest

I’m looking for candy, baby (baby)

I’m feeling fluttery, breezy

Pre-Chorus

Ayy, drop the question

Drop the, drop the question

Want attention

Wanna want attention

You give me butterflies, you know

My heart has gone to paradise

Don’t wanna wake up from this dream

Chorus

You got me looking for attention

You got me looking for attention

Got me confused but

One thing’s for sure, I know you’re the one

Got me confused but

One thing’s for sure, I know you’re the one

Got me confused but

One thing’s for sure, I know you’re the one

Got me looking for attention

You got me looking for attention

You got me looking for attention

Got me confused but

One thing’s for sure, I know you’re the one

You got me looking for attention

Outro

A-T-T-E-N-T-I-ON

Attention is what I want

A-T-T-E-N-T-I-ON

Attention is what I want

A-T-T-E-N-T-I-ON

Attention is what I want

A-T-T-E-N-T-I-ON

You got me looking for attention

NewJeans’ debut EP is available to stream now.